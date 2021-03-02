Ashwin is a world-class bowler, India outbowled us on that wicket: Jack Leach
The debate around the Ahmedabad pitch has dominated the proceedings after the completion of the last Test. India defeated England in the third Test to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. The match ended inside two days as India’s first innings total of 145 was the highest score in the Test match in which England were bowled out for 112 and 81.
Since the end of the pink-ball Test, a lot of former England cricketers have lashed out at the Ahmedabad pitch.
However, amid the debates over the nature of the pitch that was prepared for the pink-ball Test, England spinner Jack Leach asserted that he would have liked the third Test against India to go longer than two days.
Leach said a Test match should last longer than two days but admitted that the hosts outplayed England on Ahmedabad wicket.
"I think that is right. One thing I will say as a cricket fan if I was watching a Test match, I would want it to go longer than two days, that is my only kind of viewing being a cricket fan.... Test match should go on longer than two days, whether that is to the pitch or skill, for me, I am fully concentrating how can I best do on every wicket I play on," said Leach in a virtual press conference on Monday.
"They outbowled us on that wicket, Ashwin is a world-class bowler, Axar was very good on that wicket. All the talk has been in the media, in the dressing room, we just talk about getting better," he added.
Though the hosts registered a comprehensive ten-wicket win, the match saw both India and England batsmen failing to shine and getting out to balls that did not turn and skidded through from the spinners.
England's defeat in the pink-ball Test inside two days might have raised questions on the quality of the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium by former cricketers but Leach credited India spinners for outplaying the visiting side.
"I do not have too much to say about the pitch, we got outplayed in those conditions and for me, I am always looking to learn. That's the great thing about our group, we are all in this mindset and we want to learn from what has been a couple of hard games and put in a good performance so yeah, it was tough, even being a spinner on that wicket comes with tough moments," said Leach.
"Their spinners bowled really well, I do not think we should take anything away from them by saying bad things about the wicket, they played well and we need to learn from that," he added.
Leach is now focusing on honing his skills and is not getting distracted by debates surrounding the pitch.
"I do not have any issues with the pitch from a playing point of view, I just want to make an impact in the game as much as possible," said Leach
"There is a lot of talk on the outside and I am not wanting to get involved in that, that is a distraction to me, all I want to focus is on being the best I can be in any game I play for Somerset or England," he added.
If India manages to win or draw the final Test against England, then the side would qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) and the side would take on New Zealand in the summit clash. England is now out of the WTC final contention after losing the third Test against India.
(with ANI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England spin bowling coach admits visitors went in wrong strategy in 3rd Test
- 28 out of 30 wickets fell to spinners. England team management got their strategy wrong as they went in with three seamers on turning track.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warner to return with one-day game for New South Wales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin is a world-class bowler, India outbowled us on that wicket: Jack Leach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pink balls, "good" surfaces and the future of Tests
- Yet, there is a legitimate issue here. The definition of a "good surface" may simply be a matter of one person's opinion against another's; but the very structure of Test cricket, it's 5-day format, demands a surface that has a reasonable chance to support play for five days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bad pitch is one that is physically dangerous: Dasgupta on Ahmedabad Test debate
- With several former cricketers claiming that the Ahmedabad pitch was a bad one, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta said that he does not agree with the viewpoint.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Kumble would have gotten 1000 Test wickets': Gambhir reacts to Yuvraj's tweet
- Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir weighed in on the topic, saying that even though he does not agree with Yuvraj on his opinion, he still believes Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh would have ended their careers with a lot more wickets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli one century away from surpassing Ricky Ponting and creating world record
- IND vs ENG: Kohli has scored two fifties in the series but has not been able to convert it to a hundred yet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaw to lead Mumbai in Vijay Hazare knockouts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa women cricketers hope to turn the tables on India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashid Khan likely to miss first Test due to finger injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saurashtra make Hazare quarters despite shock loss to Services
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harbhajan shares teaser of his movie 'Friendship', cricket fraternity reacts
- On Monday, Harbhajan Singh shared the teaser of his upcoming film 'Friendship' on Twitter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSL 2021: Match postponed after Fawad Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli shares picture with boys who make his ‘life hard in the gym’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saurashtra make Hazare quarters despite shock loss to Services
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox