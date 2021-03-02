'Hence the line-up we picked': England spin bowling coach admits visitors went in wrong strategy in Ahmedabad Test
- 28 out of 30 wickets fell to spinners. England team management got their strategy wrong as they went in with three seamers on turning track.
The third Test between India and England has thrown open a big controversy regarding the pitch. The match got finished inside two days with India comprehensively outplaying England by 10 wickets. It was turning track with Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Joe Root and Jack Leach bamboozling the batsmen.
28 out of 30 wickets fell to spinners. England team management got their strategy wrong as they went in with three seamers on turning track. And it backfired big time as England batsmen have been criticized for their approach in the ongoing Test series against India.
England spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel has also admitted that the visitors did not expect spin to play a part so early in the Test match and that is why they picked the playing XI with seamers.
“Look, it is India, it is Asia. We expect to get spinning surfaces, may be we did not expect to take spin as early as it did and hence the line-up we picked. It was a tough pitch to play on and we got on the wrong side of it. In the first innings when we won the toss, 112 was not going to be enough on any surface -- spinning, flat or seaming. We were excited when we bowled India out for 140-odd. But again it did not click in second innings. If we had scored 200 or 230 in the first innings, the game could have been different,” Patel said at a virtual press conference on Monday.
The Pink ball reacted differently and it did not go the way we thought it would go. We had a plan but it did not quite work. The pink ball had so many unknowns really and how it will react in terms of the wicket we did not know. You are never sure how things are going to play in Asia.”
Yet, there is a legitimate issue here. The definition of a "good surface" may simply be a matter of one person's opinion against another's; but the very structure of Test cricket, it's 5-day format, demands a surface that has a reasonable chance to support play for five days.
With several former cricketers claiming that the Ahmedabad pitch was a bad one, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta said that he does not agree with the viewpoint.
Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir weighed in on the topic, saying that even though he does not agree with Yuvraj on his opinion, he still believes Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh would have ended their careers with a lot more wickets.
On Monday, Harbhajan Singh shared the teaser of his upcoming film 'Friendship' on Twitter.
