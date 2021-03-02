Virat Kohli one century away from surpassing Ricky Ponting and creating world record
- IND vs ENG: Kohli has scored two fifties in the series but has not been able to convert it to a hundred yet.
India captain Virat Kohli will be on the verge of surpassing former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and create a world record when he steps out to bat in the upcoming fourth Test against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad which begins from Thursday. Kohli has scored two fifties in the series but has not been able to convert it to a hundred yet.
The right-handed batsman has not scored a century since the Day/Night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in November 2019. He has played 11 innings since then but is yet to get a hundred.
If Kohli gets a ton in the 4th Test, he would be crossing Ponting in the list of captains with most international hundreds. It would be Kohli’s 42nd international ton as captain, the highest by any player in the world. Overall, it would be Kohli's 28th Test hundred.
READ | 'Kumble would have gotten 1000 Test wickets, Harbhajan around 700': Gambhir reacts to Yuvraj Singh's tweet
Currently, both Ponting and Kohli are tied at the top position in the list with 41 centuries to their name.
The four-match Test series is currently tilted in India's favour at 2-1 after the hosts won the 3rd Test in Motera by 10 wickets in dramatic fashion. The highly-anticipated Test ended just after the Dinner break on Day 2.
It was Kohli's 22nd win in a Test match at home as captain - and he surpassed MS Dhoni's record to become the India captain with most Test wins at home
But the unexpected nature of India's has led to much debate over the Motera pitch in the past few days with several former cricketers including Michael Vaughan. Alastair Cook, and Andrew Strauss criticising the surface. It would be interesting to see how the pitch behaves in the 4th Test which will be played in the same stadium, except this time with the red ball.
