India vs England: 'Weather robbed India of a win': Twitter dejected as 1st Test ends in draw after rain washes out Day 5
cricket

India vs England: 'Weather robbed India of a win': Twitter dejected as 1st Test ends in draw after rain washes out Day 5

India vs England 1st Test: Despite being in a commanding position to win the Test, the match ended in a draw as rain washed out the fifth day. Fans to took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the result
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 09:17 PM IST
India vs England: 'The weather robbed India of a win': Twitter left dejected as 1st Test ends in draw after rain washes out Day 5(Reuters)

Time and again, the matches in England face heavy scrutiny due to the country's inclement and unexpected weather. The first Test between India and England in Nottingham was no different as rain washed out Day 5 and prevented India from potentially winning the match. And of course, fans on Twitter were not left happy.

Soon after the declaration of the result of the first Test at Trent Bridge, fans took to the social media site to express their dejection, anger and disappointment. Before the start of play on Day 5, India were in a commanding position, needing 157 more runs to win with 9 wickets in hand and 98 overs left.

ALSO READ| Jasprit Bumrah puts on a show, hails Neeraj Chopra's golden exhibition

But the rain led to a delay in the start of play at Trent Bridge on Friday, and eventually, the play was called off on Day 5 due to weather conditions, leading to the match ending in a draw.

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul starred for India in the first Test. Bumrah picked up nine wickets in the match, helping India to bowl out England for 183 in the first innings, and 303 in the second.

Rahul, who received a chance to open the innings in the Test with Mayank Agarwal suffering an injury during training, scored 84 runs in the first innings, helping India score 278 runs and taking a solid lead of 95 runs to set themselves up in a strong position going into the final day. For England, captain Joe Root led from the front scoring a 21st Test century and setting India a target of 209.

But unfortunately, there was no play possible on Sunday due to weather conditions in Nottingham as the two teams gear up play the 2nd Test at Lord's starting next Thursday.

Topics
team india india vs england trent bridge
