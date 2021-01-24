'There is no Virender Sehwag in current team': Graeme Swann advises England spinners on how to bowl to 'patient' India
Former England spinner Graeme Swann believe that England spinners will have a hard task in front of them bowling to 'patient' Indian batting line-up in the upcoming Test series against India. Swann said in order to pick up wickets, England spinners have to be patient and continue to bowl tight line and length as wickets will come eventually.
"The one thing that I used to say to myself is, it's going to spin and it does spin -- even on day one where they are fairly flat pitches," Swann said on the Hussain and Key Cricket show.
"If you bowl well enough, especially against India, they play you very respectfully. There is not a Virender Sehwag in that current team; Virat Kohli when he bats against spin waits for the bad ball.
"India are very, very patient but if you are willing to be patient and bowl all day you will take wickets," he said.
"You might have to work very hard for them and you'll lose some timber, which isn't a bad thing," he further added.
Swann picked Jack Leach as they key bowler in England line-up against India. "Jack Leach is the one for me in India -- he has to run up and be prepared to bowl nothing but straight deliveries, pitching middle stump and hitting middle stump," Swann said.
"If Jack Leach can do that and almost tie one end up bowling 40 overs a day, then you can rotate the strike bowlers in (Mark) Wood, (James) Anderson and (Stuart) Broad and get the other spinner attacking more.
"I do think this India team are getting better and better. I honestly was thinking until I saw the squad 'yes, India are good but are they that good?' he signed off.
