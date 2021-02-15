India vs England: 'This Chennai pitch is unacceptable at Test match level,' says Mark Waugh
Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh weighed in on the criticism of the pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the 2nd Test between India and England and said that the surface is not acceptable for a Test match. The 2nd day of the Test between the two teams saw the surface assisting spinners in troubling the batsmen.
While England's Moeen Ali started the day with a couple of wickets in the 2nd over of the day, India's R Ashwin emerged as the hero of Day 2, picking up his 29th five-wicket haul.
Also read: Rishabh Pant was compared to MS Dhoni and now to Wriddhiman Saha, give him a break, says R Ashwin
The debutant Axar Patel, too, picked up the prized scalp of England captain Joe Root and finished with figures of 2/40 as England were bowled out for 134. giving India a lead of 195 at the start of the 2nd innings.
While there have been critics pointing out the shortcomings of having a surface such as the one in Chennai, others have pointed out that Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Ben Foakes showed how to bat on this tricky surface.
Giving his views on the same on Twitter, Waugh wrote: "I’m all for a good contest between bat and ball in test match cricket but this pitch in Chennai is unacceptable at test match level."
"You can’t have the ball going through the top of the surface on day 1 from the main part of the pitch. Ie not from the footmarks," he added.
When a fan pointed out how Rohit has batted in the 2nd innings, Waugh replied on Twitter: "Rohit is a very fine player and even he should have been out twice. Once missed stumped buy a ball which spun a foot and then LBW padding up as he wasn’t certain how the ball was going to react of the surface."
Earlier, former England captain Michael Vaughan had also criticised the pitch on Twitter, saying that the pitch is not prepared for a five-day contest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pant was compared to Dhoni and now to Saha, give him a break: Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I wanted him to be my first wicket,' How Axar planned Root’s fall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He carried his confidence from batting': Gambhir names 'great asset' for India
- India vs England: The current crop of India's youngsters has impressed Gautam Gambhir, who has backed one of them to be a 'great asset' for Indian cricket in time to come.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A lot of people laughed at me when I used to copy Harbhajan's action': Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This isn't a good Test match pitch': Warne, Vaughan engage in Twitter debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not many gaps to fill’: Gambhir explains CSK's ideal strategy ahead of auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd Test: Five-star R Ashwin spins India into ascendency against England
- India vs England: R Ashwin reasserted himself as one of the top spinners in the world as he picked up another five-wicket-haul to help India strengthen their grip on the second Test against England in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Tendulkar returns to form ahead of IPL 2021 auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan beat SA, become first men’s team to register 100 T20I wins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India becoming top team in world due to improvement in cricket structure: Imran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin spins his web again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘When in Chennai, you Whistle Podu’: Virat Kohli encourages Chennai crowd
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He is unplayable in these conditions': Gavaskar lauds 'clever bowler' Ashwin
- India vs England: Gavaskar, a former India captain, hailed Ashwin for his performance, reiterating that in such spin-friendly conditions, the off-spinner is literally impossible for batsmen to face.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If England have to compete, it has to be how they deal with Ashwin': Gambhir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox