Rishabh Pant was compared to MS Dhoni and now to Wriddhiman Saha, give him a break, says R Ashwin
India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant should be given a break from constant comparisons with others, India off-spinner R Ashwin said on Sunday. Ashwin said Pant was compared with the legendary MS Dhoni when he started his career and after Dhoni has retired, the comparisons are now drawn with Wriddhiman Saha, which at times gets too much.
Putting his weight firmly behind Pant, Ashwin said the attacking left-hander should be allowed to build his confidence and turn into a better player, which would not be possible if there are constant comparisons with other keepers.
"He was constantly compared with the great M S Dhoni for a long time. Now he gets compared for his wicket-keeping with (Wriddhiman) Saha, this that and all that, sometimes it's just better to give a break and let people build on confidence," Ashwin said speaking at the end of the second day's play in the second Test between India and England, during which he collected his 29th five-for in Test cricket.
Pant had a terrific day with both bat and the gloves. After scoring an attacking fifty with the bat that helped India collect crucial runs towards the end of their innings, Pant grabbed two fantastic diving catches – the first one to dismiss Ollie Pope and the next one to send back Jack Leach.
Ashwin said Pant got confidence after playing consistent knocks with the bat which translated into his keeping.
"With respect to Rishabh's keeping, the name of the game is confidence right, he has been batting well, he has been working incredibly hard on his keeping as well...
"And sometimes, when you are constantly being compared to someone who has done well for years, it can be really hard, I really do feel for Rishabh, on a lot occasions, when I am watching games from home where he is playing the white-ball format.
"He has definitely got the ability, that is why he is here and I have no doubt he will go from strength to strength," Ashwin added.
India vs England: The current crop of India's youngsters has impressed Gautam Gambhir, who has backed one of them to be a 'great asset' for Indian cricket in time to come.
India vs England: R Ashwin reasserted himself as one of the top spinners in the world as he picked up another five-wicket-haul to help India strengthen their grip on the second Test against England in Chennai.
India vs England: Gavaskar, a former India captain, hailed Ashwin for his performance, reiterating that in such spin-friendly conditions, the off-spinner is literally impossible for batsmen to face.
