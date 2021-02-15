India vs England: 'I wanted him to be my first wicket,' How Axar Patel planned Joe Root’s fall
A day after making his Test debut against England in Chennai, all-rounder Axar Patel ousted the visiting captain Joe Root to register his maiden wicket on Sunday. He led Root to miscue a sweep shot and Ravichandran Ashwin caught an easy catch to send the England skipper, who has been in a stupendous form, back to the pavilion for a mere score of 6.
After the end of the second day’s play, Axar spoke about Root’s dismissal. In a conversation with his teammate and senior batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, the left-arm off-spinner said that he was extremely happy to terminate the in-form English skipper and also revealed that he had a plan against him.
Also read: ‘When in Chennai, you Whistle Podu’: Virat Kohli encourages Chennai crowd
“When I was watching the first Test, I noticed that Joe Root plays a lot of sweep and reverse sweep shots, and I thought that with the speed that I bowl at, I had the opportunity to get him out, and I wanted my first wicket to be his dismissal.
“I thought that if he tries to sweep my delivery, he may get out LBW. When he went for the sweep shot and made the mistake, to get an in-form batsman who has recently hit multiple centuries and double centuries. You can see it in the video how happy I was to get the wicket,” Axar said.
It was a dream debut for Axar as he gathered two important wickets of Joe Root and Moeen Ali and ended with bowling figures of 2-40 in his 20 overs. Expressing himself after getting to represent his country, Axar said, “No words can describe the feeling of playing Test cricket for India. It feels really good.”
Axar was initially supposed to play the first Test against England as well but was ruled out at the last minute due to an injury. Due to this, Shahbaz Nadeem was given a chance but he could not capitalise on the opportunity.
Pant was compared to Dhoni and now to Saha, give him a break: Ashwin
'He carried his confidence from batting': Gambhir names 'great asset' for India
- India vs England: The current crop of India's youngsters has impressed Gautam Gambhir, who has backed one of them to be a 'great asset' for Indian cricket in time to come.
'A lot of people laughed at me when I used to copy Harbhajan's action': Ashwin
'This isn't a good Test match pitch': Warne, Vaughan engage in Twitter debate
'Not many gaps to fill’: Gambhir explains CSK's ideal strategy ahead of auction
2nd Test: Five-star R Ashwin spins India into ascendency against England
- India vs England: R Ashwin reasserted himself as one of the top spinners in the world as he picked up another five-wicket-haul to help India strengthen their grip on the second Test against England in Chennai.
Arjun Tendulkar returns to form ahead of IPL 2021 auction
Pakistan beat SA, become first men’s team to register 100 T20I wins
India becoming top team in world due to improvement in cricket structure: Imran
India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin spins his web again
‘When in Chennai, you Whistle Podu’: Virat Kohli encourages Chennai crowd
'He is unplayable in these conditions': Gavaskar lauds 'clever bowler' Ashwin
- India vs England: Gavaskar, a former India captain, hailed Ashwin for his performance, reiterating that in such spin-friendly conditions, the off-spinner is literally impossible for batsmen to face.
'If England have to compete, it has to be how they deal with Ashwin': Gambhir
