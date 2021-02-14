India vs England: ‘When in Chennai, you Whistle Podu’ - Virat Kohli encourages Chennai crowd, asks them to cheer louder

Getting a chance to witness the live action between India and England at the Chepauk was a huge moment for the Chennai fans. Perhaps, it was a moment that marked the return of lives to normalcy after a horrifying phase dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, it was a special moment for the spectators at the MA Chidambaram Stadium who were acknowledged by the home captain Virat Kohli. During the second day of the second Test, the Indian skipper blew whistle for the fans and asked them to cheer a bit louder.

The moment was captured on camera and was shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on social media.

“When in Chennai, you #WhistlePodu! #TeamIndia skipper @imVkohli egging the Chepauk crowd on & they do not disappoint,” tweeted the BCCI.

After conducting the first Test behind closed doors, the BCCI and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) agreed to have 50 percent of the ground capacity populated for the second game. Having fans returned to the stands, the hosts looked rejuvenated against the English tourists who won the previous game by 227 runs and lead the 4-match series 1-0.

As far as the ongoing second Test is concerned, India are in a comfortable position following Ravichandran Ashwin’s 29th five-wicket on Sunday. His 5/43 helped the hosts bundling England out for 134 on a pitch that is getting more vicious by each passing session. By the close of play, India were 53 for one in the second innings, extending their lead to 249 runs.

Rohit Sharma was batting on 25 off 62 while Cheteshwar Pujara (7* off 18) was at the other end.