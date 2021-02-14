2nd Test: Five-star R Ashwin spins India into ascendency against England
- India vs England: R Ashwin reasserted himself as one of the top spinners in the world as he picked up another five-wicket-haul to help India strengthen their grip on the second Test against England in Chennai.
R Ashwin reasserted himself as one of the top spinners in the world as he picked up another five-wicket-haul to help India strengthen their grip on the second Test against England in Chennai. Ashwin starred with 5/43 – his 29th five-for in Tests – as England were bundled out for 134 in their first innings, allowing India to take a strong 195-run lead. It later swelled to 249 after India finished on 54/1 in their second innings at stumps.
India began the day on 300/6 but could only add 29 more runs to their overnight total. Rishabh Pant scored a blazing half-century – the sixth of his career – before he was left stranded at the non-striker’s end. Olly Stone finished 3/47 and along with Moeen Ali (4/128) bowled India out for 329. India had the perfect start to their innings when Ishant Sharma sent Rory Burns back for 0 – his second consecutive duck in the series – and extended England's misery once the spinners came on.
Also Read | IND vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights
Ashwin straightaway got into the thick of things with the wicket of Dom Sibley before Axar Patel scalped the prized wicket of England captain Joe Root for his maiden Test wicket. At the stroke of lunch, England lost Dan Lawrence and were reduced to 39/4 at the interval. The narrative did not change much in the afternoon as Ashwin castled Stokes with a lovely delivery that took him past Harbhajan Singh as the second-highest wicket-taker in India.
In between, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj struck with his first ball of the match, getting Ollie Pope out caught down leg courtesy a brilliant catch from Pant diving to his left. Ashwin and Axar continued to bamboozle England batsmen on a pitch that was becoming more menacing to bat on. Ben Foakes held one end but wickets continued to tumble at the other.
Also Read | R Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan in elite list after foxing Ben Stokes
Ajinkya Rahane took a fine catch to remove Ali. The batsman nicked Axar to Pant 's legs before the ball lobbed in the air and Rahane completed a sharp catch at slip. Ishant and Ashwin cleaned up the tail with the off-spinner getting to his 4th five-for in Chennai to wrap up the England innings.
In reply, India began positively but lost Shubman Gill, out LBW for 14. Rohit Sharma continued where he left off in the first innings, playing dazzling shots. He survived an LBW appeal, taking a successful review which showed the ball hitting the bat before hitting the batsman's pad.
Brief Scores: India 329 and 54/1 (Rohit Sharma 25*; Jack Leach 1/19) lead England 134 all out (Ben Foakes 42; R Ashwin 5/43) by 249 runs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd Test, Day 2: Ashwin’s 5-for keeps hosts on top, India lead by 249 runs
'He is unplayable in these conditions': Gavaskar lauds 'clever bowler' Ashwin
- India vs England: Gavaskar, a former India captain, hailed Ashwin for his performance, reiterating that in such spin-friendly conditions, the off-spinner is literally impossible for batsmen to face.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd Test: Five-star R Ashwin spins India into ascendency against England
- India vs England: R Ashwin reasserted himself as one of the top spinners in the world as he picked up another five-wicket-haul to help India strengthen their grip on the second Test against England in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If England have to compete, it has to be how they deal with Ashwin': Gambhir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter on fire after Rishabh Pant takes 'flying catch' to dismiss Ollie Pope
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan in elite list after foxing Ben Stokes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This isn't a good Test match pitch': Warne, Vaughan engage in Twitter debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Indies secure 17-run victory, series vs Bangladesh
- Cornwall followed his 5-74 with 4-105 in the second innings to help the side bowl Bangladesh out for 213, with the hosts chasing a target of 231.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R Ashwin - scourge of the southpaw - becomes first to reach unique milestone
- Ind vs Eng: Broad's wicket was the 200th time he had picked up the scalp of a left-hander in Test matches, which is more than than the number of right-handed victims he has had in his career, even as he approaches the magic figure of 400 Test wickets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pant takes another stunner to remove Jack Leach and Twitter just can’t keep calm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajinkya Rahane takes exceptional catch at first slip to dismiss Moeen Ali: WATCH
- India vs England: An alert Ajinkya Rahane at slips saw the opportunity and dove full stretched ahead, thus completing a very smart catch.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chappell says there is 'one aspect of captaincy where Root can improve'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He can be a nightmare for spinners': Manjrekar wants Pant at 5, Rahane at 6
- India vs England: Manjrekar has recommended a change in India's batting order in Test matches, suggesting a promotion for Rishabh Pant to No. 5, while pushing Ajinkya Rahane a slot down to No. 6.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaffer's meme describing Axar Patel's wicket of Joe Root gets Twitter talking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox