India vs England: R Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan Singh in elite list after foxing Ben Stokes

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan Singh in an elite list after dismissing England allrounder Ben Stokes on Day 2 of the 2nd Test. The Chennai pitch was expected to be a turner at the start of the day, and Ashwin made the most of it when he dismissed England batsman Dominic Sibley and Daniel Lawrence before Lunch.

Ashwin's twin strikes left the visitors reeling at 39/4 at the end of first session. Ben Stokes tried to counter-attack in the 2nd session but the left-hander met his end when Ashwin cleaned him up with an absolute beauty.

India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 - LIVE!

Ashwin bowled an overpitched delivery around the off stump, but Stokes missed the ball, as it went on to knock down the off-stumps. This was Ashwin's 3rd wicket in the match.

Doing so, Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan to become the 2nd highest-wicket wicket-taker in India in Test cricket with 266 scalps to his name. Ashwin is only behind Anil Kumble who had taken 350 Test wickets in India in 63 matches.

Harbhajan had taken 265 wickets in 55 Tests. Joining the trio in the top five are Kapil Dev (219 wickets in 65 Tests) and Ravindra Jadeja (157 wickets in 33 Tests).