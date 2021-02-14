IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England: R Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan Singh in elite list after foxing Ben Stokes
R Ashwin celebrates with his teammates. (PTI/BCCI)
R Ashwin celebrates with his teammates. (PTI/BCCI)
cricket

India vs England: R Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan Singh in elite list after foxing Ben Stokes

India vs England: Ashwin bowled an overpitched delivery around the off stump, but Stokes missed the ball, as it went on to knock down the off-stumps. This was Ashwin's 3rd wicket in the match.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:16 PM IST

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan Singh in an elite list after dismissing England allrounder Ben Stokes on Day 2 of the 2nd Test. The Chennai pitch was expected to be a turner at the start of the day, and Ashwin made the most of it when he dismissed England batsman Dominic Sibley and Daniel Lawrence before Lunch.

Ashwin's twin strikes left the visitors reeling at 39/4 at the end of first session. Ben Stokes tried to counter-attack in the 2nd session but the left-hander met his end when Ashwin cleaned him up with an absolute beauty.

India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 - LIVE!

Ashwin bowled an overpitched delivery around the off stump, but Stokes missed the ball, as it went on to knock down the off-stumps. This was Ashwin's 3rd wicket in the match.

Leading wicket-takers in India.((Screenshot/Hotstar))
Leading wicket-takers in India.((Screenshot/Hotstar))


Doing so, Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan to become the 2nd highest-wicket wicket-taker in India in Test cricket with 266 scalps to his name. Ashwin is only behind Anil Kumble who had taken 350 Test wickets in India in 63 matches.

Harbhajan had taken 265 wickets in 55 Tests. Joining the trio in the top five are Kapil Dev (219 wickets in 65 Tests) and Ravindra Jadeja (157 wickets in 33 Tests).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
R Ashwin celebrates with his teammates. (PTI/BCCI)
R Ashwin celebrates with his teammates. (PTI/BCCI)
cricket

R Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan in elite list after foxing Ben Stokes

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:16 PM IST
India vs England: Ashwin bowled an overpitched delivery around the off stump, but Stokes missed the ball, as it went on to knock down the off-stumps. This was Ashwin's 3rd wicket in the match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Live
R Ashwin. (BCCI)
R Ashwin. (BCCI)
cricket

Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: England look to avoid follow-on

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:53 PM IST
IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: The visitors have lost six wickets as they chase India's first innings total. England have been losing wickets continuously as no batsmen as been able to stick around for long. Follow India vs England live updates here.
READ FULL STORY
Wasim Jaffer's Tweet on Axar Patel dismissing Joe Root has gone viral
Wasim Jaffer's Tweet on Axar Patel dismissing Joe Root has gone viral
cricket

Jaffer's meme describing Axar Patel's wicket of Joe Root gets Twitter talking

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Wasim Jaffer used the witty hashtag 'uprooted' to sum up Joe Root's dismissal off India debutant Axar Patel during India vs England second Test in Chennai while sharing the meme on Twitter on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sunil Gavaskar(Getty Images)
File image of Sunil Gavaskar(Getty Images)
cricket

'He knew he won't get a long spell so did it quickly': Gavaskar lauds Ind quick

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:49 PM IST
  • India vs England: India had England struggling at 39/4 at the lunch interval on Day 2 of the second Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Manjrekar has an interesting suggestion regarding Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Rishabh Pant's batting positions. (BCCI/Getty)
Sanjay Manjrekar has an interesting suggestion regarding Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Rishabh Pant's batting positions. (BCCI/Getty)
cricket

'He can be a nightmare for spinners': Manjrekar wants Pant at 5, Rahane at 6

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:49 PM IST
  • India vs England: Manjrekar has recommended a change in India's batting order in Test matches, suggesting a promotion for Rishabh Pant to No. 5, while pushing Ajinkya Rahane a slot down to No. 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant scored a fifty.(BCCI)
Rishabh Pant scored a fifty.(BCCI)
cricket

'He scares life out of opposition's captain,' Mark Butcher lauds Rishabh Pant

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:42 PM IST
India vs England: Speaking on Star Sports during the Lunch break on Day 2, former England cricket Mark Butcher said that Pant has become a valuable player for the Indian team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Axar Patel.(Twitter)
Axar Patel.(Twitter)
cricket

Axar Patel picks maiden Test wicket, gets prized scalp of Joe Root - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:32 PM IST
  • India decided to give Axar a debut in the second Test against England. He failed to contribute with the bat as Moeen Ali stumped him with a spinning delivery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot.(BCCI/PTI))
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot.(BCCI/PTI))
cricket

'He read the situation so well,' Gavaskar lauds Pant's 'smart' fifty in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:18 PM IST
India vs England: Rishabh Pant was left stranded at 58* after India were bowled out for 329, but his innings received much praise from fans and cricket pundits alike.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli almost couldn't believe the ease at which Rishabh Pant hit a six. (BCCI/Screengrab)
Virat Kohli almost couldn't believe the ease at which Rishabh Pant hit a six. (BCCI/Screengrab)
cricket

Rishabh Pant's enormous six leaves Virat Kohli flabbergasted: WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:55 AM IST
  • India vs England: Watch Virat Kohli's epic reaction as Rishabh Pant smoked a six off Joe Root.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Cheteshwar Pujara.(AP)
File image of Cheteshwar Pujara.(AP)
cricket

Mayank Agarwal replaces Pujara on field as substitute fielder, here's why

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:50 AM IST
  • IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India's injury troubles might have increased during the ongoing second Test in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(File)
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(File)
cricket

Sunil Gavaskar 'baffled' by Team India's selection for 2nd Test

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:51 PM IST
  • The decision, however, did not go down well with India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. The Little Master wasn't happy with the fact that India decided to drop their 'number one bowler'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Manjrekar and Ajinkya Rahane.(Getty/AP)
Sanjay Manjrekar and Ajinkya Rahane.(Getty/AP)
cricket

'In the last 3-4 years': Manjrekar identifies 'a pattern' in Rahane's form

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:10 AM IST
  • Manjrekar on Saturday talked about Rahane and emphasized the need for the batsman to continue hitting impressive scores, which in the long run, can benefit India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 5th and final day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 5th and final day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
cricket

Crumbling pitch sets Chennai Test on rocky course

By Somshuvra Laha
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:45 AM IST
  • Chennai seems a different deal altogether. Not often do you see two pitches on the same square sporting completely different top soil shades—the one used in the first Test was dusty red while the second one bore a darker look.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the 1st day of second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the 1st day of second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
cricket

'Should win in three and a half days': Cricket pundits predict 2nd Test result

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:27 AM IST
  • Former India captain Michael Vaughan said India are miles ahead of the game thanks to Rohit Sharma and it would be very tough to come back from here and win the match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP