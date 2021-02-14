India vs England: R Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan Singh in elite list after foxing Ben Stokes
India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan Singh in an elite list after dismissing England allrounder Ben Stokes on Day 2 of the 2nd Test. The Chennai pitch was expected to be a turner at the start of the day, and Ashwin made the most of it when he dismissed England batsman Dominic Sibley and Daniel Lawrence before Lunch.
Ashwin's twin strikes left the visitors reeling at 39/4 at the end of first session. Ben Stokes tried to counter-attack in the 2nd session but the left-hander met his end when Ashwin cleaned him up with an absolute beauty.
India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 - LIVE!
Ashwin bowled an overpitched delivery around the off stump, but Stokes missed the ball, as it went on to knock down the off-stumps. This was Ashwin's 3rd wicket in the match.
Doing so, Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan to become the 2nd highest-wicket wicket-taker in India in Test cricket with 266 scalps to his name. Ashwin is only behind Anil Kumble who had taken 350 Test wickets in India in 63 matches.
Harbhajan had taken 265 wickets in 55 Tests. Joining the trio in the top five are Kapil Dev (219 wickets in 65 Tests) and Ravindra Jadeja (157 wickets in 33 Tests).
India vs England: India had England struggling at 39/4 at the lunch interval on Day 2 of the second Test.
India vs England: Manjrekar has recommended a change in India's batting order in Test matches, suggesting a promotion for Rishabh Pant to No. 5, while pushing Ajinkya Rahane a slot down to No. 6.
India decided to give Axar a debut in the second Test against England. He failed to contribute with the bat as Moeen Ali stumped him with a spinning delivery.
India vs England: Watch Virat Kohli's epic reaction as Rishabh Pant smoked a six off Joe Root.
IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India's injury troubles might have increased during the ongoing second Test in Chennai.
The decision, however, did not go down well with India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. The Little Master wasn't happy with the fact that India decided to drop their 'number one bowler'.
Manjrekar on Saturday talked about Rahane and emphasized the need for the batsman to continue hitting impressive scores, which in the long run, can benefit India.
Chennai seems a different deal altogether. Not often do you see two pitches on the same square sporting completely different top soil shades—the one used in the first Test was dusty red while the second one bore a darker look.
Former India captain Michael Vaughan said India are miles ahead of the game thanks to Rohit Sharma and it would be very tough to come back from here and win the match.
