Rishabh Pant took a diving catch to dismiss Ollie Pope that set Twitter on fire on Sunday
Twitter on fire after Rishabh Pant takes 'flying catch' to dismiss Ollie Pope in India vs England 2nd Test

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Rishabh Pant’s brilliant diving catch that dismissed Ollie Pope and gave Mohammed Siraj his first wicket of the India vs England 2nd Test in Chennai.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:09 PM IST

Twitter was on fire after India wicket keeper Rishabh Pant took a stunning catch diving to his left in the second session of Day 2 in the India vs England second Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Pant’s superb catch sent back England batsman Ollie Pope as India tightened their grip further on the match.

Pant, who is often criticised for his glovework behind the stumps, tried to prove a point by holding on to that excellent catch off Mohammed Siraj's first ball of his spell.

It happened, in the 39th over of the England innings when Siraj strayed down the leg side but got the ball to bounce slightly more than what Pope expected. The England No.6 lost control and ended up getting a glove.

Pant took one step towards his left and dived full length to grab the ball on his left hand. When he made contact with the ground it just appeared to slip out of his grasp but he managed to hold on to it to complete a brilliant catch.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Rishabh Pant’s brilliant diving catch that dismissed Ollie Pope and gave Mohammed Siraj his first wicket of the Test




Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and former India wicket keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta too were mighty impressed with Pant’s catch.

“This is magical from Rishabh Pant, diving to his left,” Said Gavaskar during commentary.

Dasgupta explained how Pant managed to throw his body in the air by taking just one step towards his left.

Pant is having a superb Test match so far. Pant was left stranded at 58 not out as England targeted the lower order.

Pant reached his half-century off 65 balls, including seven fours and two sixes. Overall, he hit another three sixes during his 77-ball stay.

India was bowled out for 329 runs, with Ali returning 4-128 and Stone taking 3-47 as the hosts only added 29 runs to their overnight score.

But the Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel struck back. England were eight down for 106 at Tea on Day 2, still 223 runs away from India's first innings total.

