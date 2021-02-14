While expressing his delight for going past Harbhajan Singh in the list of most Test wickets on Indian soil, premier India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said people used to make fun of him when he copied Harbhajan’s bowling action and wanted to bowl like him at the early stages of his career.

With 266 scalps, Ashwin is now only behind spin legend Anil Kumble's 350 wickets in home Tests. Ashwin achieved the feat on Day 2 of the second Test against England in Chennai.

Ashwin went past Harbhajan, who took 265 wickets in India at an average of 28.76, by dismissing Ben Stokes with a perfect off-spinner on the second day of the second Test against England.

According to Ashwin, a lot of his teammates, when he was young, would make fun of him as he used to try bowling like Harbhajan.

"Lot of my teammates from that age, from that generation, you know, used to make fun of me, because I used to bowl like Bhajju Pa, my action, I used to try and bowl like him and all that,” Ashwin said after his 5 for 43 placed India firmly on the driver’s seat in the second Test.

Ashwin also apologised to Harbhajan for going past him in the elite list.

"So, from there on to come one and actually break the record of something that he possesses, has to be incredibly special. I didn't know of it, now that I do know of it, I feel happy. Sorry, Bhajju Pa...," said Ashwin.

Ashwin, who also became the first bowler to claim 200 wickets against left-handers, said he didn’t even imagine to become an off-spinner when first saw Harbhajan playing for India in the historic 2001 home series against Australia.

"When I was watching the 2001 series where Bhajju Pa (Harbhajan) was playing, I didn't even imagine that I would go out and become an off-spinner for the country.

"I was still a batsman for my state, trying to accelerate a career towards batting and playing for the country, I wasn't sure whether I would go on and become a player for the Indian team," Ashwin said at a virtual post-day press conference.

The 34-year-old Ashwin, who has so far taken 391 wickets from 76 Tests at an impressive average of 25.26, was not aware of his feat until he had come for the media interaction at the end of the day's play.

Ashwin's wickets at home have come at an excellent average of 22.67. The 34-year-old seasoned campaigner has picked five wickets in an innings a staggering 29 times and 10-wicket hauls seven times, with a best innings figures of 7/59 and match return of 13/140.

Kumble is India's leading wicket-takers in Tests with 619 scalps to his game.

Harbhajan is third in the overall standings with 417 wickets and Ashwin, who is inching towards the 400-mark, is placed fourth. The legendary Kapil Dev is second with 434 wickets.

(With PTI inputs)