IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'A lot of people made fun of me when I used to copy Harbhajan Singh's action': Ravichandran Ashwin
India's Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin during the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Sunday.(ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter)
India's Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin during the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Sunday.(ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter)
cricket

'A lot of people made fun of me when I used to copy Harbhajan Singh's action': Ravichandran Ashwin

According to Ravichandran Ashwin, a lot of his teammates, when he was young, would make fun of him as he used to try bowling like Harbhajan Singh.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:58 PM IST

While expressing his delight for going past Harbhajan Singh in the list of most Test wickets on Indian soil, premier India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said people used to make fun of him when he copied Harbhajan’s bowling action and wanted to bowl like him at the early stages of his career.

With 266 scalps, Ashwin is now only behind spin legend Anil Kumble's 350 wickets in home Tests. Ashwin achieved the feat on Day 2 of the second Test against England in Chennai.

Ashwin went past Harbhajan, who took 265 wickets in India at an average of 28.76, by dismissing Ben Stokes with a perfect off-spinner on the second day of the second Test against England.

According to Ashwin, a lot of his teammates, when he was young, would make fun of him as he used to try bowling like Harbhajan.

"Lot of my teammates from that age, from that generation, you know, used to make fun of me, because I used to bowl like Bhajju Pa, my action, I used to try and bowl like him and all that,” Ashwin said after his 5 for 43 placed India firmly on the driver’s seat in the second Test.

Ashwin also apologised to Harbhajan for going past him in the elite list.

"So, from there on to come one and actually break the record of something that he possesses, has to be incredibly special. I didn't know of it, now that I do know of it, I feel happy. Sorry, Bhajju Pa...," said Ashwin.

Ashwin, who also became the first bowler to claim 200 wickets against left-handers, said he didn’t even imagine to become an off-spinner when first saw Harbhajan playing for India in the historic 2001 home series against Australia.

"When I was watching the 2001 series where Bhajju Pa (Harbhajan) was playing, I didn't even imagine that I would go out and become an off-spinner for the country.

"I was still a batsman for my state, trying to accelerate a career towards batting and playing for the country, I wasn't sure whether I would go on and become a player for the Indian team," Ashwin said at a virtual post-day press conference.

The 34-year-old Ashwin, who has so far taken 391 wickets from 76 Tests at an impressive average of 25.26, was not aware of his feat until he had come for the media interaction at the end of the day's play.

Ashwin's wickets at home have come at an excellent average of 22.67. The 34-year-old seasoned campaigner has picked five wickets in an innings a staggering 29 times and 10-wicket hauls seven times, with a best innings figures of 7/59 and match return of 13/140.

Kumble is India's leading wicket-takers in Tests with 619 scalps to his game.

Harbhajan is third in the overall standings with 417 wickets and Ashwin, who is inching towards the 400-mark, is placed fourth. The legendary Kapil Dev is second with 434 wickets.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england ravichandran ashwin harbhajan singh
Close
Live
Follow live updates of IND v ENG 2nd Test Day 2.(Twitter)
Follow live updates of IND v ENG 2nd Test Day 2.(Twitter)
cricket

2nd Test, Day 2: Ashwin’s 5-for keeps hosts on top, India lead by 249 runs

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:59 PM IST
IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: After bundling up England for a paltry 134, India have taken a lead of 249 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara (7*) and opener Rohit Sharma (25*) will resume the Indian innings on 54/1 on day 3, i.e. on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Gautam Gambhir reckons the youngster can be a game-changer for Indian cricket. (Getty Images)
Gautam Gambhir reckons the youngster can be a game-changer for Indian cricket. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He carried his confidence from batting': Gambhir names 'great asset' for India

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:44 PM IST
  • India vs England: The current crop of India's youngsters has impressed Gautam Gambhir, who has backed one of them to be a 'great asset' for Indian cricket in time to come.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin grabbed yet another five-wicket-haul. (Getty Images)
R Ashwin grabbed yet another five-wicket-haul. (Getty Images)
cricket

2nd Test: Five-star R Ashwin spins India into ascendency against England

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:12 PM IST
  • India vs England: R Ashwin reasserted himself as one of the top spinners in the world as he picked up another five-wicket-haul to help India strengthen their grip on the second Test against England in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin celebrates a wicket with his teammates. (BCCI)
R Ashwin celebrates a wicket with his teammates. (BCCI)
cricket

'He is unplayable in these conditions': Gavaskar lauds 'clever bowler' Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • India vs England: Gavaskar, a former India captain, hailed Ashwin for his performance, reiterating that in such spin-friendly conditions, the off-spinner is literally impossible for batsmen to face.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in a conversation with captain Virat Kohli(BCCI/Twitter)
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in a conversation with captain Virat Kohli(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

'If England have to compete, it has to be how they deal with Ashwin': Gambhir

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir mentioned that if England want to compete in this series, they need a good plan to deal with Ashwin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant took a diving catch to dismiss Ollie Pope that set Twitter on fire on Sunday
Rishabh Pant took a diving catch to dismiss Ollie Pope that set Twitter on fire on Sunday
cricket

Twitter on fire after Rishabh Pant takes 'flying catch' to dismiss Ollie Pope

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Rishabh Pant’s brilliant diving catch that dismissed Ollie Pope and gave Mohammed Siraj his first wicket of the India vs England 2nd Test in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin celebrates with his teammates. (PTI/BCCI)
R Ashwin celebrates with his teammates. (PTI/BCCI)
cricket

R Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan in elite list after foxing Ben Stokes

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:16 PM IST
India vs England: Ashwin bowled an overpitched delivery around the off stump, but Stokes missed the ball, as it went on to knock down the off-stumps. This was Ashwin's 3rd wicket in the match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan.
File image of Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan.
cricket

'This isn't a good Test match pitch': Warne, Vaughan engage in Twitter debate

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:33 PM IST
India vs England: Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan engaged in a debate on Twitter over the condition of the pitch in Chennai during 2nd Test between India and England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli encourages crowd at Chepauk into loud cheering(HT Collage)
Indian captain Virat Kohli encourages crowd at Chepauk into loud cheering(HT Collage)
cricket

‘When in Chennai, you Whistle Podu’: Virat Kohli encourages Chennai crowd

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:11 PM IST
During the second day of the second Test against England, the Indian skipper blew whistle for the fans at Chepauk and asked them to cheer a bit louder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Indies cricketers celebrate(ICC/Twitter)
West Indies cricketers celebrate(ICC/Twitter)
cricket

West Indies secure 17-run victory, series vs Bangladesh

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:58 PM IST
  • Cornwall followed his 5-74 with 4-105 in the second innings to help the side bowl Bangladesh out for 213, with the hosts chasing a target of 231.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates picking up a wicket.(Getty Images)
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates picking up a wicket.(Getty Images)
cricket

R Ashwin - scourge of the southpaw - becomes first to reach unique milestone

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:18 PM IST
  • Ind vs Eng: Broad's wicket was the 200th time he had picked up the scalp of a left-hander in Test matches, which is more than than the number of right-handed victims he has had in his career, even as he approaches the magic figure of 400 Test wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant took a diving catch to dismiss Jack Leach on the second day of the second Test against England in Chennai(Twitter)
Rishabh Pant took a diving catch to dismiss Jack Leach on the second day of the second Test against England in Chennai(Twitter)
cricket

Pant takes another stunner to remove Jack Leach and Twitter just can’t keep calm

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The ball took the outside edge of Leach’s bat and travelled towards the left of Pant who dived full length to pluck a screamer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane took a fine catch to dismiss Moeen Ali. (BCCI/Screengrab)
Ajinkya Rahane took a fine catch to dismiss Moeen Ali. (BCCI/Screengrab)
cricket

Ajinkya Rahane takes exceptional catch at first slip to dismiss Moeen Ali: WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:02 PM IST
  • India vs England: An alert Ajinkya Rahane at slips saw the opportunity and dove full stretched ahead, thus completing a very smart catch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Joe Root. ((ICC/ANI Photo))
England's Joe Root. ((ICC/ANI Photo))
cricket

Chappell says there is 'one aspect of captaincy where Root can improve'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:19 PM IST
India vs England: Former Australia cricketer Ian Chappell believes Root should have taken advantage of England's superiority on Day 4 of the first Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP