‘Try to save a Test on day 3 or 4 is not acceptable’: Kohli wants India to ‘go for the win’ & ‘not surrender' vs England

The cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated 5-Test series between India and England which gets under from August 4 in Nottingham. Both teams are leaving no stone unturned for the contest which will mark the beginning of the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship.

Ahead of the series opener, Virat Kohli had a chat with Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik during which the Indian captain revealed his thought process to play a Test match on English soil. He said it takes ‘relentless madness’ and single-minded pursuit of excellence to win a Test series here.

“It takes relentless madness and pursuit of excellence every day over a series of five Tests. To tell yourself that I want to do the hard work and I want to get in situations which are tough in every Test match every day. You have to be ready for that workload and that mental load,” said Kohli told Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports, as quoted by PTI.

For Kohli personally, winning in England is nothing more than winning anywhere else and it is all about the team culture of going for a win.

“For me personally, it means nothing more than winning a Test match or a Test series anywhere else in the world. As I said, for me, these things are not anecdotes in my career or milestones in my career.

“We step on the field and we compete and we are looking to win every Test match, that is what matters more to me because again that is a culture, these are results,” said Kohli.

“For Indian cricket, it will be a huge thing and we have done it before and we can do it again, but this culture is what is more dear to me and I will do everything in my ability, even if you lose a Test match.

“I want us to go for the win and not surrender and try to save a Test match on day three or day four, that for me is just not acceptable.

“So, for me as I said, milestones don’t matter at all. If I had played for milestones in my career, I probably would not have half of what I have right now. My mindset is pretty clear and for us, it is just pursuit of excellence,” he signed off.

(With PTI Inputs)