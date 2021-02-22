India vs England: Umesh Yadav added to squad for last 2 Test matches

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav was on Monday added to the Indian squad for the last two Test matches against England, which will be played at Ahmedabad. Umesh, who had missed the last two Test matches against Australia due to injury, cleared a fitness test before being added to the squad.

"Team India fast bowler Umesh Yadav appeared for a fitness test on Sunday, 21st February at Motera. He has cleared his fitness test and has been added to the squad for the last two Tests of the ongoing Paytm India-England Test series.

"Shardul Thakur has been released from the squad to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy," BCCI informed through an official press release.

India will take on England in a day-night Test at Ahmedabad from February 24. The last match of the series will also be played at the new Motera stadium, which has the highest spectator capacity in the world, surpassing the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

The 4-match series is tied 1-1 after India recorded their biggest win over England in the 2nd Test in Chennai. The hosts had been beaten by England at the same venue in the series opener.

India need to win the series 2-1 or 3-1 to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

India squad for the last two Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav