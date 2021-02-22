IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Neither India nor England can judge pitch conditions': Gambhir says both teams will start 3rd Test on 'equal terms'
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)
cricket

'Neither India nor England can judge pitch conditions': Gambhir says both teams will start 3rd Test on 'equal terms'

India vs England: The Day/Night Test will be played in the newly-inaugurated Motera Stadium - and hence Gautam Gambhir thinks that both teams will not be knowing how the pink SCG ball will behave on the surface.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:12 PM IST

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that both India and England will start the 3rd Test at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on equal terms as it is a new venue. The four-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1 after the Virat Kohli-led side picked a 317-run win in the 2nd Test at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Now the two teams will square off in the pink-ball Test where things can get more interesting. The Day/Night Test will be played in the newly-inaugurated Motera Stadium - and hence Gambhir thinks that both teams will not be knowing how the pink SCG ball will behave on the surface.

Also read: 'Out of 9 IPLs, he has only performed in 2,' Brad Hogg thinks buying Glenn Maxwell for 14.25 cr was a 'huge risk'

“It’s a new stadium, a new wicket and the Test match will be played with the pink ball. So, nobody knows how will the ball move, seam or bounce. Plus, it’s a new venue for both teams, hence both teams will start on equal terms," Gambhir said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

"If we talk about Chennai, then Team India knew the pitch conditions. But in Motera, neither India nor England can judge the condition of the pitch. Joe Root would’ve been happy, if someone would’ve told him that they will enter the Pink Ball Test with 1-1 score.

"Team India have the arsenal of fast bowling – which could be troublesome for England, and vice versa England also has a fast-bowling attack. It will be interesting to see the kind of wicket the teams get," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england

Related Stories

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(PTI (File))
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(PTI (File))
cricket

Virat Kohli on cusp of surpassing MS Dhoni's Test captaincy record

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:27 PM IST
India vs England: But if the Indian team wins the upcoming 3rd Test against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, it will be Kohli's 22nd Test win as captain at home, and he would surpass Dhoni to claim the top spot in the list.
READ FULL STORY
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates his wicket.(PTI/File)
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates his wicket.(PTI/File)
cricket

'Learnt a lot from Zaheer Khan, his work ethics,' Ishant ahead of his 100th Test

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:27 PM IST
India vs England: Speaking ahead of the encounter, Ishant was asked to mention a few highlights from his stellar career, and the pacer said that he has learnt a lot from former India bowler Zaheer Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)
cricket

'New venue': Gambhir says India, England will start 3rd Test on 'equal terms'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:12 PM IST
India vs England: The Day/Night Test will be played in the newly-inaugurated Motera Stadium - and hence Gautam Gambhir thinks that both teams will not be knowing how the pink SCG ball will behave on the surface.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(PTI (File))
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(PTI (File))
cricket

Virat Kohli on cusp of surpassing MS Dhoni's Test captaincy record

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:27 PM IST
India vs England: But if the Indian team wins the upcoming 3rd Test against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, it will be Kohli's 22nd Test win as captain at home, and he would surpass Dhoni to claim the top spot in the list.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates his wicket.(PTI/File)
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates his wicket.(PTI/File)
cricket

'Learnt a lot from Zaheer Khan, his work ethics,' Ishant ahead of his 100th Test

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:27 PM IST
India vs England: Speaking ahead of the encounter, Ishant was asked to mention a few highlights from his stellar career, and the pacer said that he has learnt a lot from former India bowler Zaheer Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli departs after scoring 62 off 149 deliveries on the third day of second India vs England Test in Chennai(Twitter)
Indian captain Virat Kohli departs after scoring 62 off 149 deliveries on the third day of second India vs England Test in Chennai(Twitter)
cricket

Will Motera witness the end of Virat Kohli's unusual century drought in Tests?

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:10 PM IST
  • India vs England: One of the biggest hallmark of his international career has been his ability to convert 50s into 100s and that is what has taken him so close to Sachin Tendulkar's unbelievable record of 100 international centuries so quickly in his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand's Devon Conway bats during the first T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand.(AP)
New Zealand's Devon Conway bats during the first T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand.(AP)
cricket

Conway's unbeaten 99 helps NZ to big win against Australia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Walking in to bat at 11-2, the left-hander smashed 10 fours and three sixes in his 59-ball knock to help New Zealand reach 184-5 in their 20 overs after Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Suryakumar Yadav.(Twitter)
File image of Suryakumar Yadav.(Twitter)
cricket

‘His bat did the talking’: Chopra lauds India batsman for breaking into T20 side

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:24 PM IST
In a tweet last year, Shastri had asked Suryakumar to remain "strong" and "patient". Well, finally, the patience and hard work for the Mumbai batsman has paid off.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aakash Chopra.(Twitter)
Aakash Chopra.(Twitter)
cricket

Chopra names India's keeper among Pant, Rahul and Kishan for England T20s

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:08 PM IST
  • Pant’s re-entry in the shortest format and Kishan’s arrival means Virat Kohli will be spoilt for choices while selecting the wicketkeeper-batsman for India in the first T20I at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India captain Virat Kohli chats with coach Ravi Shastri during Cricket World Cup on July 05, 2019 in Leeds, England.(Getty Images)
India captain Virat Kohli chats with coach Ravi Shastri during Cricket World Cup on July 05, 2019 in Leeds, England.(Getty Images)
cricket

Former selector reveals how Virat Kohli conducts himself in selection meetings

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • Kohli's on-field antics often blow up on social media, but he is still regarded as one of the greatest of the current generation because of his consistent run with the bat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Ben Stokes bats during the 4th day of 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.((ANI Photo/ICC Twitter))
England's Ben Stokes bats during the 4th day of 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.((ANI Photo/ICC Twitter))
cricket

There aren't too many teams who come away from India with a series win: Stokes

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:49 PM IST
After comprehensively winning the first Test in Chennai, the England cricket team were humbled by Team India at the same ground as they fell to a massive 317-run defeat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir. (Getty Images)
File image of Gautam Gambhir. (Getty Images)
cricket

Gambhir says Team India shouldn't think much about World Test Championship

By hindustantimes.com | ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:01 PM IST
The WTC final will definitely be on the mind of the team management of both the captains as they take on each other in the third Test at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Gavaskar. (Getty Images)
Sunil Gavaskar. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Don't think he will now make a comeback': Gavaskar on India spinner

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • Ashwin last represented India in coloured outfits in 2017 after which he and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were overlooked for the limited-overs games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates.(PTI)
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates.(PTI)
cricket

Ishant Sharma’s ton, one of resolve and dedication

By N Ananthanarayanan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:51 AM IST
  • The 32-year-old Sharma, who started off as a teenager in May 2007, has only now hit triple figures, but his longevity without shedding the tag as a genuine new-ball bowler is a tribute to his unwavering dedication as a subcontinent seamer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Tewatia during IPL 2020.(IPL)
Rahul Tewatia during IPL 2020.(IPL)
cricket

‘He must be joking’: Tewatia got to know of his maiden call-up from Yuzi Chahal

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:01 PM IST
  • Tewatia hogged the limelight with his impeccable all-round show at the Indian Premier League 2020 which held in the UAE. The uncapped cricketer played a couple of crucial knocks to rescue his side Rajasthan Royals in crunch situations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shikhar Dhawan leaves the pitch after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
Shikhar Dhawan leaves the pitch after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
cricket

BCCI asks white-ball specialists to report in Ahmedabad on March 1

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Apart from Dhawan, young Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tewatia are also competing in the domestic 50-over tournament and are in their respective bio bubbles in five cities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP