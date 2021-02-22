'Neither India nor England can judge pitch conditions': Gambhir says both teams will start 3rd Test on 'equal terms'
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that both India and England will start the 3rd Test at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on equal terms as it is a new venue. The four-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1 after the Virat Kohli-led side picked a 317-run win in the 2nd Test at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.
Now the two teams will square off in the pink-ball Test where things can get more interesting. The Day/Night Test will be played in the newly-inaugurated Motera Stadium - and hence Gambhir thinks that both teams will not be knowing how the pink SCG ball will behave on the surface.
Also read: 'Out of 9 IPLs, he has only performed in 2,' Brad Hogg thinks buying Glenn Maxwell for 14.25 cr was a 'huge risk'
“It’s a new stadium, a new wicket and the Test match will be played with the pink ball. So, nobody knows how will the ball move, seam or bounce. Plus, it’s a new venue for both teams, hence both teams will start on equal terms," Gambhir said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.
"If we talk about Chennai, then Team India knew the pitch conditions. But in Motera, neither India nor England can judge the condition of the pitch. Joe Root would’ve been happy, if someone would’ve told him that they will enter the Pink Ball Test with 1-1 score.
"Team India have the arsenal of fast bowling – which could be troublesome for England, and vice versa England also has a fast-bowling attack. It will be interesting to see the kind of wicket the teams get," he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'New venue': Gambhir says India, England will start 3rd Test on 'equal terms'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli on cusp of surpassing MS Dhoni's Test captaincy record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Learnt a lot from Zaheer Khan, his work ethics,' Ishant ahead of his 100th Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will Motera witness the end of Virat Kohli's unusual century drought in Tests?
- India vs England: One of the biggest hallmark of his international career has been his ability to convert 50s into 100s and that is what has taken him so close to Sachin Tendulkar's unbelievable record of 100 international centuries so quickly in his career.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conway's unbeaten 99 helps NZ to big win against Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘His bat did the talking’: Chopra lauds India batsman for breaking into T20 side
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chopra names India's keeper among Pant, Rahul and Kishan for England T20s
- Pant’s re-entry in the shortest format and Kishan’s arrival means Virat Kohli will be spoilt for choices while selecting the wicketkeeper-batsman for India in the first T20I at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former selector reveals how Virat Kohli conducts himself in selection meetings
- Kohli's on-field antics often blow up on social media, but he is still regarded as one of the greatest of the current generation because of his consistent run with the bat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There aren't too many teams who come away from India with a series win: Stokes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gambhir says Team India shouldn't think much about World Test Championship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't think he will now make a comeback': Gavaskar on India spinner
- Ashwin last represented India in coloured outfits in 2017 after which he and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were overlooked for the limited-overs games.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishant Sharma’s ton, one of resolve and dedication
- The 32-year-old Sharma, who started off as a teenager in May 2007, has only now hit triple figures, but his longevity without shedding the tag as a genuine new-ball bowler is a tribute to his unwavering dedication as a subcontinent seamer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He must be joking’: Tewatia got to know of his maiden call-up from Yuzi Chahal
- Tewatia hogged the limelight with his impeccable all-round show at the Indian Premier League 2020 which held in the UAE. The uncapped cricketer played a couple of crucial knocks to rescue his side Rajasthan Royals in crunch situations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI asks white-ball specialists to report in Ahmedabad on March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox