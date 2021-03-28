India vs England: Virat Kohli one big century away from closing in on Ricky Ponting, MS Dhoni in spectacular list

The 71st international century continues to elude Indian skipper Virat Kohli but the hundred-drought hasn't prevented him from racking up runs in the 50-over format. Since his last ODI century in August 2019 – 114 not out against West Indies – Kohli has gone on to register eight scores of 50-plus in 14 innings. He has broken multiple records on the way and is on the brink of breaking one more.

Kohli is just 167 runs away from surpassing Sri Lanka legend Arjuna Ranatunga in the list of most ODI runs by a captain. The Indian has amassed 5442 runs in 92 innings as captain. Should he score those runs or more in the third ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday, he will climb to the fourth spot in the tally ahead of Ranatunga, who has 5608 runs in 193 innings as captain.

In the second ODI on Friday, Kohli went past South African legend Graeme Smith in the standings. Smith, as captain, scored 5416 runs in 150 ODIs. Australian skipper Ricky Ponting tops the list with 8497 runs in 230 matches as captain. He is followed by former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who racked up 6641 runs in 200 games. Stephen Fleming is third - 6295 runs in 2018.

In this elite list, Kohli boasts of a much higher average and strike-rate. His average is 73.54 and his strike-rate is 98.55. He is the only batsman in the entire tally to average more than 70. Kohli is 13 runs away from becoming the 4th batsman to complete 5,000 ODI runs at home after Sachin Tendulkar (6976), Ricky Ponting (5406), and Jacques Kallis (5178).

-What happens once Kohli gets that one century?

Kohli is one century away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of most centuries (20) at home in ODIs. Moreover, the skipper is also one century away from equalling Ricky Ponting’s tally of most centuries as captain (22) in ODIs. If gets to the triple-figure mark on Sunday, he will equal Ponting’s tally of most centuries as captain (71) in international cricket across formats.

It's not over yet

Kohli is one century away from having most numbers of centuries in international cricket across formats as captain. He currently has 41 centuries as captain across formats, the same as Ponting’s tally.