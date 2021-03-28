Home / Cricket / India vs England: Virat Kohli takes one-hander stunner to send back Adil Rashid - WATCH
cricket

India vs England: Virat Kohli takes one-hander stunner to send back Adil Rashid - WATCH

India vs England: Shardul bowled a slower one sticking on a length, and Rashid came forward to punch it towards short cover. The ball was in the air when Kohli dived to his left and claimed a stunning catch with his left hand.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 09:33 PM IST
Virat Kohli takes a stunning catch.(REUTERS)

India captain Virat Kohli pulled off a stunning catch during the 3rd ODI against England in Pune as Shardul Thakur claimed the wicket of Adil Rashid. The England spinner had stitched a 57-run stand with allrounder Sam Curran for the 8th wicket, and it was looking the duo were turning things around for the visitors in the 330-run chase.

But Kohli's inspirational effort in the field broke the partnership. Shardul bowled a slower one sticking on a length, and Rashid came forward to punch it towards short cover.

India vs England 3rd ODI - LIVE!

The ball was in the air when Kohli dived to his left and claimed a stunning catch with his left hand.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India vs England 3rd ODI: Action in images

'He's just a freak, he does things his own way': Vaughan in awe of 'unique' Pant

Kohli, Indian dugout shell-shocked after Pandya drops a sitter of Stokes

'Smart cricket': Gavaskar reveals most impressive thing' about Pant's batting

Earlier, India set up a target of 330 runs for England to chase with the 99-run stand between Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant proving to be the key partnership for the hosts.

While Pant scored 78 runs in 62 balls before being dismissed by Sam Curran, Pandya smashed 64 runs in 44 balls before Ben Stokes cleaned him up. India lost quick wickets in the death overs, as they were bowled out for 329.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP