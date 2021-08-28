Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / India vs England: We bowled better than scoreboard suggests, still in great position in 3rd Test, says Craig Overton
cricket

India vs England: We bowled better than scoreboard suggests, still in great position in 3rd Test, says Craig Overton

But Overton said that the scorecard does not reflect how well England bowled in the match and further maintained that England are still in a strong position in the 3rd Test.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:01 PM IST
England's Craig Overton, right, reacts as India's captain Virat Kohli, center, and Cheteshwar Pujara, left, run between the wickets.(AP)

England bowler Craig Overton insisted that his side bowled well on Day 3 of the third Test against India despite only picking two wickets. India's Cheteshwar Pujara (91*) and captain Virat Kohli (45*) batted till the stumps on Friday to take the total to 215/2.

But Overton said that the scorecard does not reflect how well England bowled in the 2nd innings and further maintained that England are still in a strong position in the 3rd Test.

Also read: Rohit Sharma lauds Cheteshwar Pujara, says there were no concerns in dressing room over his form

"We bowled better than what the two wickets in the scorecard suggest, and they (India) also batted well, which they are entitled to do. Ideally, we would have liked three or four wickets," Overton said at the virtual press conference after the end of play on Day 3.

"We are still in a great position in this Test, especially starting with the new ball in the morning. It (the second new ball) will be massive. We have to be spot on from ball one. We are eyeing a couple of early wickets with that," he added.

Overton further said that the bowlers are looking to stick to their basics in order to get the prized wicket of Virat Kohli.

"He (Kohli) is one of the characters who likes to get going. As a side, we were just trying to make sure that we do our business as well as we can, not ignore him but making sure that we stick to our basics of what we do well as a side," said Overton after the end of third day's play.

"We know what India are like as a team and what their characters are like. We knew it was going to be tricky. We had to do what we were doing, but credit to them for playing well and making it hard for us," Overton signed off.

(With ANI inputs)

