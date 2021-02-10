‘We knew it would reverse’: Anderson explains how England planned the onslaught on Day 5

England pacer James Anderson wreaked havoc at Chepauk on the final day of the first Test against India with his spectacular reverse-swing bowling. He picked up three crucial wickets (two of which came in his first over) to set the stage for England's 227-run win.

Anderson came to bowl after Jofra Archer and the spinners had completed their opening spells. During the post-match press conference, the veteran pacer explained how the ball was prepared to favour his onslaught later in the day.

“We were assessing the ball all the time,” Anderson said. “Jofra started the day and he felt like it was reversing a little bit, but then we gave it a few more overs with the spinners to try and get a bit more wear into the ball to rough it up a little bit more.”

“We knew it would reverse when I came on to bowl and it's just a case of trying to get into the right areas as much as possible. The pitch had deteriorated and there were little divots and chunks to aim at, but getting that extra bit of movement through the air makes it that little bit harder for the batsman, and it's very enjoyable when it happens as well,” Anderson added.

ALSO READ | 'He looked under confident': Manjrekar names India's 'massive disappointment'

Anderson castled Indian opener Shubman Gill (50) and Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (0) in the same over and then got the better off Rishabh Pant (24), ruling out the chances of India’s win.

Anderson also said that he would like to throw his ‘hat in the ring’ for the 2nd Test but conceded that the bowlers will be rotated in the four Tests.

“Yes, of course, I want to play. When a batsman gets in rhythm and form they just want to keep batting and it’s the same for a bowler – you want to keep that going as much as possible,” Anderson said.

After defeating India by 227 runs, England will gear up for the sceond Test which begins on Saturday at the same venue.