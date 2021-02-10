Following India's 227-run loss to England in the first Test in Chennai, former cricketers around the world have been quick to dissect the performance of the home team. England's win over India was their six straight victory overseas and the home team's first defeat in over 17 Tests at home. The batting left a lot to be desire, while the bowlers couldn't put the kind of pressure on English batsmen in the first innings which was expected of them.

Another crucial factor which many believe could have led to India's defeat was captain Virat Kohli losing the toss. Kohli admitted it was something India did not expect to be a factor but ended up being one given the placid nature of the surface. However, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar does not agree with toss being a detrimental factor, explaining how India have lost toss previously at home but ended up winning matches none the less.

"When you look at some aspects, it's pretty obvious to see where India have lacked and where India lost the winning advantage. It started with the toss, which was important, but India have lost tosses before and there was a time when Dhoni kept losing tosses but winning matches. So that cannot be held as an excuse," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

One of the reasons Manjrekar feels that contributed to India's defeat was the performance by their spinners. India included three spinners in R Ashwin, Washington Sundar and R Ashwin and while the experienced Ashwin grabbed nine wickets in the Test – 3/146 in the first innings and 6/61 in the second – Nadeem and Sundar had forgettable outings.

Sundar in fact went wicketless bowling 26 overs in the first innings and was given just one over in the second, while Nadeem had figures of 2/167 and 2/66. Manjrekar feels the left-arm spinner Nadeem was a 'massive disappointment' believing he was expected to perform a Ravindra Jadeja-like role with the ball.

"Let's talk about Indian spin. India played three spinners. You had R Ashwin, who bowled like Ashwin does but Shahbaz Nadeem was a massive disappointment. He was expected to be that Jadeja kind of a bowler... accurate and quick in the air on a turning pitch. He looked a little under confident. Washington Sundar a little disappointing after his showing in Australia so when you look at the attack, it wasn't the usual Indian spin attack at home," the former India batsman weighed in.