‘England might also lose the toss’: Nasser Hussain advises Joe Root & Co to ‘expect India to come back at them’
Joe Root’s England dominated India in Chennai as they won the first Test by 227 runs. The skipper himself laid the foundation of the win with a spectacular double hundred while the rest of the job was done by spinner Jack Leach and pacer James Anderson on the final day of the game.
Following this triumph, the visitors now lead the 4-match series 1-0. The second game is scheduled to be played at the same venue before the teams move to Ahmedabad for the third and the fourth Test.
Ahead of the next game, which begins on Saturday, former England captain Nasser Hussain has advised the visitors to expect a strong comeback from Virat Kohli & Co. In the latest column on SkySports.com, Hussain recalled how India bounced back from the Adelaide debacle in the series Down Under and went on to win the title.
“England are going to have to expect India to come back at them,” wrote Hussain.
“India lost the first Test in Australia, when they were bowled out for 36, but came back and won the series, while England might also lose the toss in the second Test and it will be harder,” he added.
Hussain also stated that the win against India in their own backyard was a ‘perfect performance’ and will go down as one of the great England Test wins.
“People were writing England off, saying this series could be 4-0 to India. No one really gave this side much of a chance. India had won in Australia, Virat Kohli was back and India is a very difficult place to go and win in Test match cricket.
“So, this win for England has to be right up there, especially away from home. They put in the perfect performance. From ball one to the final delivery, it was outstanding,” Hussain wrote.
Hussain also praised Root, stating that the current English skipper can break all the Test batting records accumulated by the nation’s batsmen.
“Root sure is one of England's greats. He will probably end up breaking all records, he will probably go past Sir Alastair Cook's 161 Test matches and probably tally of runs as well. He is in great nick, only 30 years old, and if you did a list of all-time England batting greats - the ones I have seen anyway - you'd have to have Root with Cook, Graham Gooch and Kevin Pietersen,” Hussain stated.
