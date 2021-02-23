'Will get to learn from captain Virat Kohli,' Suryakumar Yadav proud for getting chance to represent India

Suryakumar Yadav made a name for himself in the domestic circuit and his exploits in the Indian Premier League over the past few years made him into a household name. But despite all his achievements, the Mumbai batsman had to wait a long time to finally make it into the India squad.

The right-hander had a fantastic IPL season last year in the UAE where his innings of 79* runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore stands as one of the highlights. But Suryakumar was still left out of the T20I squad that was traveling to Australia, a decision that sparked questions from fans and cricket pundits.

But the wait for the batsman is finally over as he has received his maiden India call for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England. Speaking to Sports Today, Suryakumar Yadav said that he plans to learn a lot from everyone in the Indian dressing room, especially from skipper Virat Kohli.

"I have already started thinking about how I am going to spend time with all the greats over there. I will get to learn so much from our captain Virat Kohli and then there is Rohit Sharma, everyone, A-Z all the players. I am really looking forward to spend quality time, grasp as much as I can," the 30-year-old said.

"There were a few instances during the IPL where I used to dream about winning games for India and I think the opportunity for me has come at the right time. It's on me how I take it and how I make full use of it.

"Not thinking about too much, I would say, I would go one step at a time, take one game at a time. I have a few plans. Obviously, I would love to go ahead and explore in this series," Surya said.

"I am feeling proud that I am going to represent my country in the coming month. I think I went in the flash where everything from where I started cricket, how my parents supported me, everything started playing in my mind when I got the news yesterday," he added.

"And I actually came from practice, I was sitting in the room, waiting to go for a shower and that time I got the news, I was very happy. I was just sitting in one place and thinking, there were a lot of butterflies, yes," he further said.

"The brand of cricket the Indian team is playing is unbelievable. I have following them for a long time. Looking at the players, their contribution, the way they are playing, the way they are lifting their game against different teams has been unbelievable.

"After having that historic win in Australia, I am sure the confidence of the team has gone way above other teams. I am really excited to join them and feel the same thing. And yes rightly said by you I think this time India will win the T20 World Cup in India," he signed off.