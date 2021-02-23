'NZ players have always been overlooked for 2nd-rate Australians in IPL,' says Simon Doull after Conway's 99* in 1st T20
At the Indian Premier League 2021 auction, New Zealand batsman Devon Conway found no takers. The left-handed batsman did not receive any bids from any teams, and he went unsold. But four days later, the 29-year-old showed why the IPL teams may have made a mistake in doing so.
In the first T20I against Australia on Monday, Conway smashed an unbeaten 99-runs in 59 balls with 10 fours and 3 sixes in his innings and a strike rate of 167.80.
Also read: 'Surprising you get more after being released,' David Warner's hilarious dig at Glenn Maxwell's IPL 2021 price
The innings prompted India off-spinner R Ashwin to praise the batsman on Twitter while also hinting that he may have been late by a few days in showcasing his talent.
"Devon Conway is just 4 days late, but what a knock," Ashwin wrote in a tweet with clapping smileys.
In a reply to Ashwin's tweet, cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Doull said that Conway's innings would not have mattered much at the auction, and he gave reasons for this outtake.
"Not sure it matters @ashwinravi99 NZ players have continually been overlooked for second rate Australians in the IPL for years. Seems outside of IPL big bash is the only comp looked at..." Doull wrote.
In reply to, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen further joked: "Is Devon South African?"
"Not any more..." Doull replied to Pietersen.
Meanwhile, New Zealand won the first T20I against Australia comfortably by 53 runs to take 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The two teams will play the 2nd T20I on Thursday.
Ind vs Eng: Indian captain Virat Kohli needs a big score under his belt and he would love to get a century at Ahmedabad, just like he did against Bangladesh in India maiden pink ball Test on home soil in October 2019.
Ind vs Eng: Shardul Thakur has been released from the squad to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
