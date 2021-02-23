'Surprising you get more after being released,' David Warner's hilarious dig at Glenn Maxwell's IPL 2021 price

Australia batsman Glenn Maxwell garnered a lot of media attention during the Indian Premier League 2020 season in the UAE albeit for wrong reasons. Maxwell's performance with the bat for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) left a lot to be desired, and the right-handed batsman struggled throuhgout the tournament to get runs on the board.

In 13 games, Maxwell only scored 108 runs at an average of 15. It came as a little surpise that he was released in January by the franchise. But the Aussie heavy-hitter put his name back in the auction list, and once more, he managed to find a new home for himself for an even better price.

Maxwell was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹14.25 crore at the IPL Auction 2021 last week, a price tag left cricket fans across the world surprised.

Well, not only cricket fans. Maxwell's Australia teammate David Warner also took a hilarious dig at Maxwell's price tag while commentating alongside former Australia opener Mark Waugh during Australia's first T20I against New Zealand.

"Not a bad result in the IPL auction for the 'Big Show' either," Warner said when Maxwell came on to bowl during NZ's batting.

"Considering his last IPL season," Mark Waugh responded on air to Waugh.

"It's surprising, you get let go from your franchise and you get a lot more after being released," Warner said.

Meanwhile, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg described the move to buy Maxwell as a "huge risk". "I don't know why RCB have gone for him because out of nine IPLs, he has only performed in two of them. This is a huge risk. You are on a prayer with him," Hogg said in response to a question posed by a fan on his Youtube video.

"I am thinking they have got AB de Villiers who they used down in the lower-order last year to finish off the innings in some games. They don't want that, they want him to bat higher up and try and use as many overs as possible," he added.

