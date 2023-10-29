India vs England, World Cup 2023 Match 29: IND vs ENG head-to-head and form guide

Unbeaten India take on defending champions England in ODI 29 of the ongoing 2023 World Cup, in Lucknow on Sunday. Both teams have had contrasting fortunes, and are in opposite halves of the table. Hosts India are unbeaten and are second, with an extra game in hand, compared to first-placed South Africa, New Zealand (third) and Australia (fourth). On the other hand, England are ninth in the 10-team standings, with only one win in four matches.

Rohit Sharma and Co. began their campaign with a six-wicket win against Australia, followed by a two-wicket victory against Afghanistan. In their third fixture, they eased past arch-rivals Pakistan, winning by seven wickets. Then, they defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets, followed by a four-wicket win vs New Zealand. With three matches remaining in the league phase, India will look to keep their winning run intact and finish on top spot.

Former captain Virat Kohli has been India's highest run-scorer in the tournament with 354 runs in five matches, packed with a hundred and three fifties. Kohli will once again be key for India, and has amassed 29 fours in six sixes in this campaign. The responsibility to get runs will also be on skipper Rohit, who is the team's second-highest run-scorer with 311 runs, including a ton and a fifty. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah will be pivotal for India and is also their highest wicket-taker, with 11 dismissals in the tournament. He will be key in the powerplay, and is also Rohit's go-to pacer in tight situations.

On the other hand, Jos Buttler's England began their campaign with a nine-wicket defeat against 2019 runners-up New Zealand in the opener, but then bounced back to winning ways with a 137-run win vs Bangladesh. But England's luck ran out and then they crashed to three straight losses. First, they lost to Afghanistan by 69 runs, then to South Africa by 229 runs and to Sri Lanka by eight wickets.

The defending champions haven't really clicked in the bowling department in this World Cup. Reece Topley has been the only bright spot, and is their highest wicket-taker with eight scalps. Their batting department has been equally poor, with all their top batters failing to make an impact. Against India, they will really need to find some form, if they want to bag those crucial two points.

India vs England: Head-to-head in ODIs

India and England have faced each other in 106 ODIs, with the former coming out on top in 57 matches and the latter having claimed victory in 44 games. Three matches have ended without a result, and two have been tied.

India vs England: Head-to-head in ODI World Cup history

Both sides have faced each other in eight ODI World Cup matches, with England leading 4-3. Meanwhile, one match has ended in a tie.

Did you know?

Mohammed Shami has dismissed Jos Buttler five times in 60 balls, more than any other bowler in ODIs.

