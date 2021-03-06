You just can't have that in Test cricket: Strauss says England player's performance was 'painful to watch'

After an impressive display in the first innings of the first Test against India, England spinner Dom Bess has had a below-par series. He was dropped for the last two Test matches in Chennai and Ahmedabad. Bess returned to the line-up for the last Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium but could perform up to the level expected by England.

Bess bowled too many full tosses in India's first innings and did not threaten the Indian batsmen too much. Bess gave away runs at more than 4 per over in the overs he bowled on day 2 of the fourth Test and failed to pick up a wicket.

Former England skipper Andrew Strauss wasn't happy with his performance as he said that Bess is lacking confidence on the biggest stage of all.

READ | This shot will remain in Anderson's mind for a long time: Harbhajan lauds Pant for reverse-sw Jeeep against England pacer

"On a human level, I really feel for him. This is a guy who is lacking confidence on the biggest stage of all. In a low-scoring game, you have to perform, but on a performance level, it was well below what's required of a mainline Test spin bowler. Too many full-tosses, too many half-trackers, not able to build pressure, and it was painful to watch if I'm honest. I felt slightly sorry for him at points, and you just can't have that in Test cricket," Andrew Strauss told Channel 4.

While Jack Leach (2/66) took two wickets, Dom Bess didn't have a good day in office. England spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel talked about Bess' performance after the end of the day's play on Friday.

"He (Bess) would have liked to bowl a lot better today, given a lot more to the group, but did not work out for him. They played him very well, they stepped on him and looked for balls to score off him.

"Right now he would be down and tired about it, but the beauty of this game there is another opportunity tomorrow."