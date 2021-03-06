You just can't have that in Test cricket: Strauss says England player's performance was 'painful to watch'
- Former England skipper Andrew Strauss wasn't happy with his performance as he said that the player is lacking confidence on the biggest stage of all.
After an impressive display in the first innings of the first Test against India, England spinner Dom Bess has had a below-par series. He was dropped for the last two Test matches in Chennai and Ahmedabad. Bess returned to the line-up for the last Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium but could perform up to the level expected by England.
Bess bowled too many full tosses in India's first innings and did not threaten the Indian batsmen too much. Bess gave away runs at more than 4 per over in the overs he bowled on day 2 of the fourth Test and failed to pick up a wicket.
Former England skipper Andrew Strauss wasn't happy with his performance as he said that Bess is lacking confidence on the biggest stage of all.
READ | This shot will remain in Anderson's mind for a long time: Harbhajan lauds Pant for reverse-sw Jeeep against England pacer
"On a human level, I really feel for him. This is a guy who is lacking confidence on the biggest stage of all. In a low-scoring game, you have to perform, but on a performance level, it was well below what's required of a mainline Test spin bowler. Too many full-tosses, too many half-trackers, not able to build pressure, and it was painful to watch if I'm honest. I felt slightly sorry for him at points, and you just can't have that in Test cricket," Andrew Strauss told Channel 4.
While Jack Leach (2/66) took two wickets, Dom Bess didn't have a good day in office. England spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel talked about Bess' performance after the end of the day's play on Friday.
"He (Bess) would have liked to bowl a lot better today, given a lot more to the group, but did not work out for him. They played him very well, they stepped on him and looked for balls to score off him.
"Right now he would be down and tired about it, but the beauty of this game there is another opportunity tomorrow."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Washington Sundar left stranded on 96* as India bowled out for 365
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strauss says England player's performance in 4th Test was 'painful to watch'
- Former England skipper Andrew Strauss wasn't happy with his performance as he said that the player is lacking confidence on the biggest stage of all.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Question of ego that a small kid played reverse sweep against such big bowler'
- India vs England: In the first ball of the 83rd over of the Indian innings, Pant played the reverse sweep off Anderson that flew over the slips and to the boundary on Day 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia's Finch relishing fans return for T20 decider
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka beats West Indies by 43 runs to level T20 series
- Defending a moderate total of 160-6, Wanindudu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya and Danushka Gunathilaka took eight wickets, bowling out the West Indies for 117 in 18.4 overs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why do we give importance to foreign players: Gavaskar slams pitch critics
- Gavaskar’s comments came in the backdrop of widespread criticism of Indian pitches from a section of former England cricketers after India beat them comprehensively in the second and third Test to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
110 runs in 10.1 overs: Sehwag, Sachin turn back the clock in Road Safety Series
- Sehwag hit five sixes and 10 fours in his unbeaten knock of 80 off just 35 balls. The former India opener took 19 runs off the first over off Bangladesh Legends' Mohammad Rafique to set the tone for the chase.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A batsman who seems extremely insecure': Manjrekar not happy with India batter
- Manjrekar’s comments came after India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was out for another low score on Day 2 of the India-England fourth Test in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Pant is in the side to do what he does, can take games away from opposition'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheteshwar Pujara in a left-arm spin after Jack Leach gets him again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England greats in awe of Pant, Twitter flooded with congratulatory posts
- The likes of Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan, Andrew Flintoff, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell took to Twitter to admire Rishabh Pant’s century against England on Day 2 of the 4th Test on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SL's Dasun Shanaka cleared to travel to Windies, will join during ODI series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant, pauses and then purrs for a glorious century
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crowds allowed for double-header in New Zealand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pant reveals thought behind playing reverse sweep against Anderson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox