India vs Hong Kong: 5 Hong Kong cricketers to look out for in Asia Cup 2022

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Hong Kong and Afghanistan are the only non-Test playing country that are participating amongst the big cricket nations- India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Hong Kong qualified for the Asia Cup 2022 as they were the best team in the Asia Cup Qualifier and had won all their three matches against Kuwait, UAE and Singapore. On Wednesday, Hong Kong will play their first match in Asia Cup 2022 against cricket powerhouse India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All eyes will be on the Hong Kong players regarding how much fight they can deliver before the men in blue. Captain of the Hong Kong team is a Pakistan born 30-year old all-rounder named Nizakat Khan who along with his team, will have the herculean task of getting the better of a strong Indian team featuring Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and other stalwarts of cricket.

The Hong Kong team has got some experienced players in Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat and Ehsan Khan who had also played against India in the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup. They would look to give their best and try doing an upset against the strong Indian team.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Let us take a look at five good players of the Hong Kong cricket team

1 Nizakat Khan : Captain of the Hong Kong team, he is a Pakistan born all-round cricketer who has played 51 T20 international matches and scored 978 runs with an average nearing twenty. He played a handy knock of run a ball 39 runs against UAE in the Asia Cup Qualifier recently. In the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup, he had scored a gritty 92 runs off 115 balls against India. Nizakat has plenty of experience and potential to do well against India again.

2 Babar Hayat : The 30-year old is yet another experienced campaigner in Hong Kong squad, who has 32 T20I caps to his name with a good average of 29.15. The right hand batsman is Pakistan born and scored a crucial 38 runs in the Asia Cup Qualifier against UAE recently. He holds the record of most catches in an innings in T20I and has hit a T20I hundred too. He has played just one match against India in the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup, where he had scored 18 runs against the men in blue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3 Yasim Murtaza : Yet another Pakistan born cricketer who now plays for Hong Kong. The 31-year old showed great form in the recently held Asia Cup Qualifier he played a 40 plus knock against Kuwait and hit a match winning half century against UAE. In the match against India, he would probably open the batting for Hong Kong alongside Captain Nizakat.

4 Ehsan Khan : He is an experienced right arm off-break bowler who had got MS Dhoni out for a duck in the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup. The 37-year old had also dismissed Rohit Sharma in that match which India had won by 26 runs. He was the Player of the match against UAE in the recently held Asia Cup Qualifier, as he took four wickets at a great economy of six in four overs. He has the 10th best economy rate in T20I amongst all bowlers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5 Kinchit Shah : The 26- year old is a Mumbai born cricketer who has played 43 matches in T20 international and scored more than 600 runs. The right arm off-break bowler had taken three wickets including that of Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik in Asia Cup 2018. He is an experienced player now and will be the wicketkeeper for Hong Kong in their match against India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON