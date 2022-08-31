India vs Hong Kong Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: IND to bat first after HK win toss in Dubai, Pant replaces 'rested' Pandya
- India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan won the toss and put India to bat first. Follow Live score and updates of IND vs HK T20 from the Dubai International Stadium here.
IND vs HK Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: India started out the tournament with the perfect way to get them into the groove, winning a close match against arch-rivals Pakistan. Now, they face a challenge of a different kind, which is to not get too much ahead of themselves as they face minnows Hong Kong. Hong Kong punched well above their weight in the last Asia Cup, giving India a run for their money and pretty much winning hearts all across the subcontinent giants in the group stage. They will hope that they can make a good show of themselves here.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:38 PM
IND vs HK Live: India 5/0 in 1 over
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:28 PM
IND vs HK Live Score: National anthems
The national anthems have been played in the stadium and we are now ready to go. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in pads as expected.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:20 PM
Asia Cup 2022 Live: What the captains said
Rohit Sharma: We were going to bowl first as well. Looks like an even covering of grass and we need to bat well to get to a good score. We just want to continue to do what we are doing as a team. We don't want to look at the opposition and play good and hard cricket. We need to do our basics right, which is what got us a victory against Pakistan. One change: Hardik is rested considering how important he is for us, Pant comes in.
Nizakat Khan: We are going to bowl first. In Oman, we chased down well and that is what we are looking to do. The last time we played India, it was a good game and we know we did some mistakes and want to make sure we capitalize on that. We have the same team we played against UAE.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:06 PM
IND vs HK Live Score: The teams
India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:03 PM
IND vs HK Live: Hardik Pandya sits out
There will be no big all round extravaganza from Pandya. Understandably so, considering he worked harder than anyone else during the match against Pakistan, at the end of which Pakistan's fast bowlers were all hobbling with cramps. Pandya had 4 overs of real express fast bowling and then batted 17 high-intensity balls so he just has to be stuffed up in bubble wrap for India. You might have heard of the guy who Rohit says has replaced Pandya today - Rishabh Pant.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:01 PM
India vs Hong Kong live: TOSS ALERT!
Hong Kong win the toss and choose to bowl! “Good luck Rohit bhai,” says Nizakat Khan after saying his piece to Sanjay Manjrekar.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 06:55 PM
India vs Hong Kong Live Score: Toss in five mins
Hong Kong will bowl first if they win the toss, India will have to bat if they win the toss. If Rohit Sharma chooses to bowl that will be extraordinary. They have a chance here to get their openers going, give Kohli some more valuables deliveries under his belt just as he is starting to looking good.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 06:47 PM
IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Live: Impressive Hong Kong
They could not play too many internationals over the last one and a half years due to the extraordinarily strict Covid-19 rules in China. But, over the past three months, they have played some rigorous cricket all over the world. They pulled off an upset win over UAE to get here. And yet, this is a team made of part-time cricketers, working as delivery drivers, businessmen and even not working at all, students. A truly extraordinary set of players.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 06:47 PM
India vs Hong Kong Live Score: The pitch
It is a fresh deck and Sanjay Manjrekar says in his pitch report that there is grass everywhere he sees. Which means that the fast bowlers will be steaming in and deliveries would be threatening to knock off helmets. This should be fun.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 06:33 PM
IND vs HK Live: Pandya, The Game
All the focus was on Kohli going into the Pakistan match and then walked in Hardik Pandya. He took three wickets during the Pakistan innings and then systematically knocked off the required runs in the topsy turvy chase. He ended the match with figures of 3/25 and 33 not out off 17 balls.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 06:17 PM
Asia Cup 2022 Live: Virat Kohli's performance
Kohli looked quite good in the game against Pakistan, with commentator Sanjay Manjrekar repeatedly making note of how many late shots he is playing and how many times he was rocking back on his backfoor. Manjrekar, particularly, had been saying all through Kohli's recent wilderness years that he needs to stop getting forward to every ball and he probably played almost half of the number of backfoot shots he has played in this period just in the game against Pakistan. He scored a valuable 35 off 34 on a tricky pitch against the rip-roaring Pakistan pacers sothat by the time Jadeja and Pandya came, they had time to settle in without facing Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.
-
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 06:09 PM
IND vs HK Live Score: Hong Kong captain and Virat Kohli
India's cricketing demigod blurs team boundaries and that shows with what Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan had to say about him. "I am a big fan of Virat Kohli, he played well against Pakistan, we really want him to come back in form & score lots of runs," he had said.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 06:00 PM
IND vs HK Live: What Rohit Sharma said about Hardik Pandya
"When he [Hardik] was not part of the team, he figured out what he needed to do to his body and his fitness regime, and now he is clocking 140+ easily. His batting quality we all know and it's been brilliant since his comeback. He is a lot calmer now and more confident about what he wants to do, whether it's with the bat or with the ball."
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 05:54 PM
India vs Hong Kong live: The conditions
Well it is the chasing side who are winning matches in this tournament but two of those wins have been close affairs, which is reassuring. Rohit Sharma had said before the Pakistan game that toss may not be as big a factor here as it was during the IPL and T20 World Cup last year so there is that. World from the middle is that the surface continues to assist fast bowlers and it remains quite sultry in Dubai.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 05:23 PM
India vs Hong Kong Live Score: India's last game vs Hong Kong
One has to remember that this was an ODI match. Shikhar Dhawan's 127 off 120 balls took India to 285/7. It was no cakewalk for India though, with Hong Kong putting up an opening partnership of 174 runs. Captain Anshy Rath and his opening partner Nizakat Khan both missed out on centuries, with the latter getting out on 92. But the fight was not done, each of the Hong Kong batters kept chipping away. Khaleel Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal took 3 wickets each to take India to victory.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 05:09 PM
IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Live: India's almighty scare against Hong Kong in 2018
The thing about matches against minnows is that you are expected to win them but at the same time, a defeat would lead to utterly catastrophic, almost hilarious, doomsday prophecies from analysts. India almost faced a situation like that against a valiant Hong Kong side last time around. To tell you the short story, they won by 26 runs. For the long story, refer to the next update.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 04:52 PM
Asia Cup 2022 Live: What's at stake?
Well this is not a dead rubber or practice match by any stretch of imagination. This is a tournament and so Net run rate could be a deciding factor that could decide positions. India have already beaten Pakistan and so a big win here would be enough for them to put their feet up until the Super 4 stage. It is also a good way for them to test if they have what it takes to push aside smaller teams and who are the players fit for those roles. It is after all, something they may have to do in the far more competitive league stages of the T20 World Cup this year.
Wed, 31 Aug 2022 04:47 PM
India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Live: Hello and welcome!
Hong Kong are the third team in Group A alongwith India and Pakistan. It may not be an enviable position to be in but on the flipside, this is a chance for Hong Kong to play against some of their heroes while getting some valuable experience under their belt of facing two of the truly great teams of the world.