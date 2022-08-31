India vs Hong Kong T20, Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Hong Kong live online and on TV

In their opening match of Asia Cup 2022, the India cricket team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in a closely-fought encounter that went down to the wire. On Wednesday, India take on Hong Kong in the fourth match of the marquee tournament. A win over Hong Kong would help India top Group A and guarantee a place in the super four stage of the tournament.

The big positive for India from the game against Pakistan was former captain Virat Kohli's crucial knock of 35 runs. The solid play by the middle order augurs well for the team and gives great hope for the latter stages of the tournament. The India openers however couldn't get going against the new ball and were dismissed cheaply. In the match against Hong Kong, the opening combination will be tested again and India would love to get a good start.

The trio of pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya were very effective and together claimed nine wickets against Pakistan. The Men in Blue will look up to them for creating troubles for the Hong Kong batting unit. India are expected to bring in Ravichandran Ashwin in place of Avesh Khan who went for plenty in the last match. It is expected that the trio of spin bowlers Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ashwin, will work in tandem to make life difficult for the Hong Kong side.

Rohit Sharma-led India might choose to bat first if they win the toss against Hong Kong. Rohit would like to give the batters a chance to score briskly at good run rate and set a big total batting first. On the other side, Hong Kong would try to punch above their weight and look to do an upset against the strong Indian lineup.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match:

When will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Where will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

What time will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match start?

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Which TV channels will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match?

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select HD channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match?

The live streaming of the India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

