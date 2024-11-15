India vs India A Simulation Match Live Updates: KL Rahul walks off injured, Virat Kohli slashes to slips
India vs India A Simulation Match Live Updates: In preparation for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Indian cricket team face India A in a warm-up Test match, at the WACA in Perth. It will be a three-day warm-up match, from Friday to Sunday, and won't be available for the public viewing. The visitors have already begun their preparations for the upcoming series. Veteran batter Virat Kohli was one of the first to reach Perth, but skipped training on Tuesday. Even Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin skipped it. However, the likes of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal hit the nets with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Kohli has been in poor form lately, and it was magnified in India's 0-3 whitewash by New Zealand. He has bagged only one half-century and averaged only 21.33 across five Test matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand since the start of the year. But he has a good record vs Australia, which include a fighting century in Adelaide in his first-ever Test tour in 2011/12, a staggering 692 runs from four Tests during the 2014 tour, and an exceptional 123 in Perth during the 2018/19 series when he captained the side....Read More
Indian batters perform poorly
The pitch doesn't seem bowler friendly in Perth. But Mukesh, Saini and Reddy have managed to cruise past India's first-choice batting order. Kohli, Jaiswal, Gill, Jurel all caught, edging behind the wicket.
Kohli caught at slips
Kohli has to leave now. He pokes a delivery by Mukesh Kumar to second slip. Straightaway goes to the nets to practice.
Virat Kohli looking good
Kohli is looking good. He puts in an amazing cover drive shot for four, and has been playing some good shots!
KL Rahul injured
Rahul is injured! He wasn't looking comfortable after getting hit on his right elbow off a rising delivery. He attempted to resume batting, but couldn't. He leaves with the team physiotherapist.
Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of India's intra-squad warm-up match in Perth, ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.