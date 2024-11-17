India vs India A Simulation Match Live Score: Virat Kohli and co. look to make most of final day

India vs India A Simulation Match Live Score: Both teams will converge at the WACA for the final day of practice ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener, but India’s camp is facing a storm of uncertainty. Shubman Gill’s thumb injury, sustained on Saturday while taking a catch in the slips, has thrown a wrench into India’s plans. Initial reports suggest a thumb fracture, effectively ruling him out of the first Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium starting November 22....Read More

Gill’s absence couldn’t come at a worse time for the visitors. The young opener, who announced himself in the 2020-21 series in Australia, had been in solid rhythm during the practice games. On Friday, he batted twice, displaying the fluency that had made him a key figure at the top of the order. Losing him not only disrupts India’s batting stability but also forces a reassessment of the team’s approach to countering the Australian bowling attack on a fast and bouncy Perth wicket.

Adding to India’s headaches is Rohit Sharma’s uncertain availability following the birth of his son. While there is still a chance he could join the squad in time for the Test, his absence from the preparations has left a leadership void at the top. Without Rohit and Gill, India’s top three look unsettled and underprepared against a formidable Australian attack.

KL Rahul, another option to open, was present at the WACA but didn't take the field on Day 2 since being struck on the right elbow during the first day of practice. The scans, however, showed no significant damage, and Rahul is expected to recover in time to partner Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top. Yet, doubts linger over his ability to quickly regain rhythm and form.

The other reserve opener, Abhimanyu Easwaran, has failed to inspire confidence. His recent outings have been riddled with loose dismissals, including another soft edge to the slips during the practice matches. While Easwaran’s form has raised questions, Ruturaj Gaikwad has emerged as a viable option. Leading the India A team in Australia, Gaikwad has displayed grit and flair, notably smashing four sixes, two off R Ashwin, in a composed innings.

Devdutt Padikkal, another batter in the India A setup, also made a case for himself with a solid performance on Saturday. Padikkal showed remarkable poise against Jasprit Bumrah, who was bowling at full tilt. Bumrah, who will lead India for the second time in Tests, has been in fiery form during the practice sessions, exploiting the WACA’s bounce and testing batters with his sharp lines and lengths.

While the Indian camp grapples with its top-order dilemmas, Australia looks relatively settled. Their batters appeared comfortable in the nets, with Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne spending valuable time honing their techniques against spin and pace alike. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc looked lethal, hitting their strides on a surface tailor-made for their strengths.

For India, the injury to Gill has added to a growing list of concerns. Despite the optimism surrounding Rahul’s recovery, the management must carefully weigh their options and consider calling up reinforcements. Gaikwad and Padikkal could be held back from the India A squad, providing potential cover for the depleted Test side. The selectors are yet to make an official decision, but as of Saturday night, discussions were underway.