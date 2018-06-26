India vs Ireland 1st T20 cricket match: Live streaming, when and where to watch it online

Get live streaming information of India vs Ireland 1st T20 cricket match here. Refreshed and rejuvenated after a much deserved break, India will look to start the English summer on a high when they take the field in the first of the two-match T20I series against Ireland here on Wednesday. The T20Is against Ireland are only a precursor to the sterner tests in England, where the Virat Kohli-led side will tour next to play three T20Is, three One-day Internationals (ODI) and five Test matches. This is the first time a full-strength Indian team will be seen in action, since the tour of South Africa earlier this year.

When is Ireland vs India, 1st T20 cricket match?

The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 cricket match will take place on June 27, 2018.

Where is Ireland vs India, 1st T20 cricket match?

The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 cricket match will be played in Dublin, Ireland.

What time does the Ireland vs India, 1st T20 cricket match begin?

The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 cricket match begins at 8:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ireland vs India, 1st T20 cricket match?

The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 cricket match will be shown on Sony Six.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Ireland vs India, 1st T20 cricket match?

The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 cricket match live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/