India vs Ireland 1st T20I, Dublin weather forecast: Will rain spoil Hardik's maiden captaincy outing in series opener?

Ireland will be playing host to India for a two-match T20I series on 26th and 28th June, and will be hoping the tour is an important event on the way to growing the sport in Ireland, welcoming one of the best teams in the world to their shores. Similarly for India, it will be a great opportunity to test out their options and understand the combinations in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. However, both teams will be concerned about one thing out of their control: the chance of rain playing spoilsport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India already had the fifth T20I of their series against South Africa washed away by rain in Bangalore, preventing them from completing a historic 3-2 series win after being down 2-0.

Also read: 'Is it a warm-up or gully cricket game?': Twitter amazed at India's bizarre tactics during Leicestershire warm-up match

As per weather.com, there is a 70% chance of precipitation in the afternoon on Sunday, June 26. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM local time, so these are not good signs for the two teams. It is likely to worsen later in the day as well, with night showers expected at 100% chance of rain.

Weather forecast for the 1st T20I. (Weather.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In case rain removes the chance of a result at the Malahide Cricket Club on Sunday, both teams will be hoping the weather plays along on Tuesday in a match which will become decisive. India last visited Ireland in 2018, winning the series 2-0 on that occasion as well.

India will be captained by Hardik Pandya in his first series as Indian captain, while Ireland will be led by Andrew Balbirnie.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON