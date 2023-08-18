India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Jasprit Bumrah returns to lead IND in IRE

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Among the few matches Jasprit Bumrah was able to play in 2022 before his long injury break was the postponed fifth Test against England. There, he made his international captaincy debut. Now he returns to make his limited overs captaincy debut in a location geographically close to England. India are the overwhelming favourites in this series, especially if we consider that Bumrah has truly returned to full fitness. They have dominated the head to head record against Ireland in T20Is thus far and will be hoping to continue the same in this three-match series.

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Cricket Score:(Action Images via Reuters)