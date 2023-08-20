India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Score: Ireland fear another Bumrah magic, India eye series after West Indies shocker

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: After making an impressive return, Jasprit Bumrah will look to carry forward the rich form in the second T20I between India and Ireland, which will be played at The Village, Dublin. Playing his first match after a long injury lay-off, Bumrah didn't waste any time and got into business in the first over. Apart from Bumrah, spinner Ravi Bishnoi too chipped in with a couple of wickets as India restricted Ireland to 139/7 batting first. The opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad then gave India a decent start but the tourists were soon rocked by a double blow. However, before Ireland could inflict any further damage rain interrupted the proceedings and India won the match by two runs as per the Duckworth/Lewis method. Heading into the second T20I, India will hope for better weather and a chance for the young batters to show their mettle.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Score(PTI)