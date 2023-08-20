India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Score: Ireland fear another Bumrah magic, India eye series after West Indies shocker
India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Score: India won the previous match by two runs as per the Duckworth/Lewis method.
India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: After making an impressive return, Jasprit Bumrah will look to carry forward the rich form in the second T20I between India and Ireland, which will be played at The Village, Dublin. Playing his first match after a long injury lay-off, Bumrah didn't waste any time and got into business in the first over. Apart from Bumrah, spinner Ravi Bishnoi too chipped in with a couple of wickets as India restricted Ireland to 139/7 batting first. The opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad then gave India a decent start but the tourists were soon rocked by a double blow. However, before Ireland could inflict any further damage rain interrupted the proceedings and India won the match by two runs as per the Duckworth/Lewis method. Heading into the second T20I, India will hope for better weather and a chance for the young batters to show their mettle.
- Sun, 20 Aug 2023 05:13 PM
India vs Ireland LIVE: Importance of toss
Toss plays a vital role in such conditions, where rain can work as a deciding factor between winning and losing. So India were lucky in that aspect in the series opener, a point also highlighted by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the post-match press conference.
- Sun, 20 Aug 2023 05:07 PM
India vs Ireland LIVE: Promising signs
While the first T20I was affected by rain, the weather is expected to remain good for the second encounter. As per the weather forecast, temperature is likely to hover around 16-20 degree Celsius. The match will start at 3 PM local time, during which 24 percent cloud cover is expected.
- Sun, 20 Aug 2023 04:47 PM
India vs Ireland LIVE: Another impressive return
If Bumrah was bang on money, Prasidh Krishna, who is also on a comeback trail, was equally effective. Making his maiden T20I appearance, Krishna finished with two wickets and gave 32 runs.
- Sun, 20 Aug 2023 04:34 PM
India vs Ireland LIVE: Bumrah impresses straightaway
Jasprit Bumrah returned to action after a long 11-month injury layoff and was bang on money right from the first over. Bumrah, who is also leading the side, claimed 2/24, which featured nine dot balls.
- Sun, 20 Aug 2023 04:29 PM
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second T20I between India and Ireland, which is being played at The Village, Dublin. India have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Stay tuned for all the updates and live score of the match.