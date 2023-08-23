India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live score updates: IND eye whitewash, IRE play for pride

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live score updates: After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India will now aim for a whitewash when they meet Ireland in the 3rd T20I at The Village, Dublin. India produced an all-round show in the previous encounter and won the match by 33 runs. Batting first India piled a stiff 185/5 on the board with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading India's charge. Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube then helped India finish on a high. In response, India's pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna produced another clinical display. The duo along with Ravi Bishnoi finished with two wickets each as Ireland could only manage 152/8 in their 20 overs.

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live score updates(BCCI Twitter)