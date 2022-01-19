India vs Ireland Live Score, U19 World Cup 2022: Raghuvanshi, Harnoor start for India after IRE elect to bowl

India U19 vs Ireland U19 Live Score, World Cup 2022: After starting their campaign with a comfortable win over South Africa, high-flying India are set to take on Ireland in their second Group B match of the ICC U-19 World Cup. The four-time champions overcame the Protea challenge in the opener by registering a 45-run win at the Province Stadium, Guyana. Skipper Yash Dhull and Vicky Ostwal were the stars for India with the bat and ball. Dhull, who scored 82 off 100 deliveries, added vital 71 runs with Shaikh Rasheed (31) for the third to resurrect the Indian innings and present his bowlers with a decent 232-run total to defend. Ostwal then ran through the opposition batting unit and finished with figures of 5 for 28. Raj Bawa was the perfect support from the other end, picking up four wickets while giving away 47 runs and playing a key role in bundling out South Africa for just 187.

