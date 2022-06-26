India vs Ireland Live Streaming 1st T20: When and where to watch IND vs IRE T20I live streaming

Before their all-format tour of England in July, the Indian T20I side will be a two-match series against Ireland starting on June 26. The series against Ireland will be India’s fourth and fifth T20Is against the hosts, with India currently leading the head-to-head 3-0: Ireland will hope that a strong performance in the series against a changed-up Indian team will bring about the first victory over the Men in Blue for them.

India will hope to give players on the fringes of the team gametime in this series ahead of the World Cup in Australia later this year. The squad will be led by Hardik Pandya, who captained the Gujarat Titans to an IPL trophy in their maiden season, and will be a good opportunity for other players to stake a claim towards a spot in the squad.

Here are the live streaming details for Ireland vs India 1st T20I:

When will Ireland vs India 1st T20I be played?

Ireland vs India 1st T20I will be played on Sunday, June 26, at 9:00 PM IST (4:00 PM local time). The toss will take place at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will Ireland vs India 1st T20I be played?

Ireland vs India 1st T20I will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin, also known as the Village.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I between Ireland and India?

The 1st T20I between Ireland and India will broadcast on Sony Sports Network - Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I between Ireland and India?

The live streaming of the 1st T20I between Ireland and India will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON