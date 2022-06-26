India vs Ireland 1st T20 Live Score: Rain hinders action, toss likely to be delayed
India vs Ireland Live Score 1st T20I: After eking out a 2-2 draw against a challenging Proteas unit, Team India under new captain Hardik Pandya will look to carry forward the winning momentum against Ireland. The first T20I, which is slated to begin at 9:00 pm, will be played at The Village in Malahide, Ireland. Eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav, who is making a return to the Indian side after his injury. Sanju Samson has also been recalled. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if the management hands some game time to newcomer Rahul Tripathi and Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik. Both the pacers (Singh and Malik) were part of the series against South Africa but didn't get a chance to showcase their talent. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs IRE 1st T20I:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 26, 2022 08:28 PM IST
India vs Ireland LIVE updates: Not so promising conditions
Not so promising conditions in the middle as it is raining and the covers are out. There will be a delay in the toss, if rain doesn't stop.
-
Jun 26, 2022 08:21 PM IST
India vs Ireland LIVE updates: Chahal or Bishnoi
Yuzvendra Chahal was preferred over Ravi Bishnoi in the series against South Africa. But will India change their combinationa and give youngster Ravi Bishnoi a chance against Ireland.
Meanwhile, Umran Malik is all set to make his debut. The pacer has been handed the India cap
-
Jun 26, 2022 08:10 PM IST
India vs Ireland LIVE updates: Suryakumar Yadav returns
Suryakumar Yadav, who is returning from a forearm injury, will look to make use of this opportunity and get back to his old groove. The star batter was forced out of the IPL midway due to the injury.
-
Jun 26, 2022 08:05 PM IST
India vs Ireland LIVE updates: Should India rest Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was in terrific form in the previous series against South Africa. But with the change in conditions and the opponents being slightly easier as compared to the Proteas, Team India can think about allowing Bhvneshwar Kumar to take some rest and try their new pace battery.
Both Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh would be itching to don that Indian jersey.
-
Jun 26, 2022 08:01 PM IST
India vs Ireland LIVE updates: Hardik Pandya's captaincy
This will be the first time Hardik Pandya will be seen leading the Indian team and he would like to make a case for himself, especially after winning the IPL in his maiden stint as the captain. If he does so, the management will certainly think of him as a future prospect.
-
Jun 26, 2022 07:53 PM IST
India vs Ireland LIVE score updates: India's record at this venue
The last time India played T20Is at this venue, the Men In Blue breached the 200-run-mark twice.
180-185 is projected to be the average total at this venue.
-
Jun 26, 2022 07:48 PM IST
India vs Ireland LIVE: Players to watch out from Ireland camp
Andrew Balbirnie, the Ireland skipper, will be the most important player as far as their batting is concerned.
Paul Stirling can emerge to be the game changer and it will be important for the Indian bowlers to get him out early. Despite a poor show in recent matches, Stirling scored a hundred against Northants in the T20 Blast last month.
Harry Tector is a consistent performer from the Irish camp.
Gareth Delany and Curtis Campher are two good all-rounders and Mark Adair and Joshua Little can bowl at decent speed, which could trouble the Indian batters.
-
Jun 26, 2022 07:39 PM IST
India vs Ireland LIVE updates: Focus on Tripathi
The series is also a good chance for newcomer Rahul Tripathi to make an instant mark. The right-handed batter has emerged to be one of the most promising talents in the IPL and will look forward to showing more of his potential at the international level.
-
Jun 26, 2022 07:27 PM IST
India vs Ireland LIVE updates: Opportunity for Gaikwad
The series once again will provide a platform for Ruturaj Gaikwad to present his talent and make a mark. The opener had a poor outing against South Africa, where he scored 96 runs in five innings at an average of under 20.
-
Jun 26, 2022 07:19 PM IST
India vs Ireland LIVE score updates: Focus on Ireland
Ireland have an uphill task at their hands but India will not make the mistake of taking their opponents lightly.
If we look at the form, Ireland can take many positives from the series and in fact make a statement by producing a challenge for the Indians. Except for a series win against Zimbabwe, Ireland have very little to show in the shortest format in the past three years.
-
Jun 26, 2022 07:09 PM IST
India vs Ireland LIVE updates: India's recent form
If we look at India's recent form, the unit has played four T20Is, following the IPL. Two of which they have lost and the remaining two the Men In Blue won convincingly.
-
Jun 26, 2022 06:59 PM IST
India vs Ireland: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the first T20I match between India and Ireland. The match will be played at The Village in Malahide and it will start at 9:00 pm IST. The toss will take place half and hour before the scheduled start. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!
