India vs Ireland 1st T20 Live Score: Rain hinders action, toss likely to be delayed

India vs Ireland Live Score 1st T20I: After eking out a 2-2 draw against a challenging Proteas unit, Team India under new captain Hardik Pandya will look to carry forward the winning momentum against Ireland. The first T20I, which is slated to begin at 9:00 pm, will be played at The Village in Malahide, Ireland. Eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav, who is making a return to the Indian side after his injury. Sanju Samson has also been recalled. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if the management hands some game time to newcomer Rahul Tripathi and Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik. Both the pacers (Singh and Malik) were part of the series against South Africa but didn't get a chance to showcase their talent. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs IRE 1st T20I:

