India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship Final Highlights: IND win 9th title, beat KUW on penalties in thrilling final
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023 Final highlights: Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made the difference once again as he saved a crucial penalty kick in the summit clash to help India beat Kuwait 5-4 in the shootout and clinch SAFF Championships title for the ninth time here on Tuesday. After five rounds of penalty kicks, the scoreline remained 4-4 and sudden death rule was applied. Mahesh Naorem scored but a diving Sandhu saved Kuwait captain Khaled Hajiah's shot to the wild celebration of the home fans and at the India dug out. Earlier, Shabaib Al Khaldi had put Kuwait in the lead in the 14th minute before Lallianzuala Chhangte equalised in the 39th minute.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:35 PM
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final live: And now for Chhetri
"Thank you so much. This whole tournament has been really tough. We came back from a tournament in Odissa that was also very tough. Everybody chipped in. They are not an easy side to play agains. Two games in four days that has gone into extra time. I can't express how happy I am."
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:33 PM
IND vs KUW, SAFF Championship final live: Jhingan (almost) talks
“First of all I would like to say thanks to the fans. This is their night, this win is for you. About the game I am just so happy I need to go…” he says as he runs towards his team who have come together for a photograph.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:32 PM
SAFF Championship Final Live: Sandhu's thoughts
“We did really well, all the credit to the boys for not giving up despite going one goal down. THat was when we were weakest. We got the equaliser. Kuwait then tried to hang on and win the game on penalties but once it goes there it is anyone's game.”
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:26 PM
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final live: Ecstacy for the home crowd
Chhetri goes around the ground applauding the fans while Sandhu leads a thunderclap routine. Then the players take Chhetri on their shoulders and celeberate with the fans. Igor Stimac makes his way into the team huddle by then and he is lifted and thrown up in the air by the team. A humdinger of a final has ended in India's favour. There were periods in which Kuwait looked like they were gaining control of the match but India kept coming back, kept cancelling out their advantages. In the end, Sandhu's blinder of a save is what has won them the title. His save got them to the final, and his save got them the title as well. Incredible.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:21 PM
IND vs KUW, SAFF Championship final live: SANDHU SAVES! INDIA WIN THE 2023 SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP!
Hajiah goes to the right, Sandhu goes the right way again and this time, he makes the save. Cue pandemonium, the stands explode, India have prevailed in the most nail-biting of all penalty shootouts.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:21 PM
2023 SAFF Championship Final Live: GOAL! India 5-4 Kuwait
Mahesh Naorem steps up and converts. Onto the Kuwait captain Khaled Hajiah now.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:20 PM
SAFF Championship Final Live: GOAL! India 4-4 Kuwait
AlKhaldi keeps Kuwait in it, Gurpreet goes the correct way again but the kick is well directed. Sudden death now, the team that misses, loses.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:19 PM
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final live: GOAL! India 4-3 Kuwait
Subhashish steps up and lasers it into the top right corner.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:18 PM
IND vs KUW, SAFF Championship final live: GOAL! India 3-3 Kuwait
Mahran converts and so after four kicks, it is all square between the two sides. This match refuses to die down.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:17 PM
2023 SAFF Championship Final Live: MISSED! India 3-2 Kuwait!
Oh Udanta Singh has put it over the bar! Kuwait can equalise if they score here.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:16 PM
SAFF Championship Final Live: GOAL! India 3-2 Kuwait
Aldhefeery makes no mistake with his kick, puts it past Gurpreet who went the right way.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:16 PM
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final live: GOAL! India 3-1 Kuwait!
Chhangte takes the next one and converts as well. Hit to the keeper's left, Marzouq goes the wrong way.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:15 PM
IND vs KUW, SAFF Championship final live: GOAL! India 2-1 Kuwait
Alotaibi steps up and opens the account for Kuwait. Hit it to Gurpreet's left, the goalkeeper went the right way but the ball went past him.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:14 PM
2023 SAFF Championship Final Live: GOAL! India 2-0 Kuwait
Sandesh Jhingan converts the second kick and then has a long word with Sandhu. As calm as you like from the Indian centre back.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:13 PM
SAFF Championship Final Live: MISS! India 1-0 Kuwait!
Mohammad Abdullah hits the bar! Absolute scenes in Bengaluru!
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:13 PM
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final live: GOAL! India 1-0 Kuwait
Into the right hand pole and Marzouq goes the wrong way. India lead!
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:11 PM
IND vs KUW, SAFF Championship final live: India take the first kick…
Captain, leader and legend Sunil Chhetri steps up to the spot, here we go!
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:08 PM
2023 SAFF Championship Final Live: WHISTLE BLOWS! INDIA 1-1 KUWAIT
Onto penalties we go! Five kicks each and then sudden death, remember. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Abdulrahman Marzouq take centre stage now. Sandhu had pushed India through against Lebanon with some virtuoso goalkeeping…
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:07 PM
SAFF Championship Final Live: 2 mins added on
Gurpreet takes a long goal kick that is gathered by his opposite number Marzouq at the other end. This will need penalties to be decided.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:03 PM
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final live: CHANCE FOR INDIA!
118 mins: Poojary somehow makes his way down to the right byline, puts in the cross. It bounces to Chhangte whose shote goes over the bar.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:59 PM
IND vs KUW, SAFF Championship final live: 114 mins
A move from India fizzles out after Udanta's pass to Chhetri at the edge of the box goes behind the Indian captain. Kuwait keep possession before an overhit through ball ends that passage of play as well.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:58 PM
2023 SAFF Championship Final Live: Mishra taken off!
He can't continue and Subhashish Bose takes his place for the remainder of the game.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:56 PM
SAFF Championship Final Live: 110 mins, India 1-1 Kuwait
It has all quietened down now with Aakash Mishra down on the ground needing medical attention. The last piece of real action in the 107th minute with Mehtab blocking a shot from Alotaibi.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:50 PM
IND vs KUW, SAFF Championship final live: 2nd period of extra time kicks off!
Kuwait get us underway in Bengaluru. Are we going to see a winner in this period?
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:48 PM
2023 SAFF Championship Final Live: End of first half of extra time! India 1-1 Kuwait
The players limber back to their dugouts as the ref blows his whistle to mark the end of the first period of extra time. Nothing in it so far, and dare say that this looks like a deadlock that can only be broken with penalties.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:47 PM
SAFF Championship Final Live: 105 mins, India 1-1 Kuwait
Just a minute of extra time as Gurpreet collects a shot straight into him. No way to separate the two sides at the moment, there have been equal threats on both sides of the field.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:45 PM
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final live: 103 mins, India 1-1 Kuwait
Akash with an attempted through ball down the left to Chhangte but the pass has too much in it. Chhangte runs back applauding the effort.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:41 PM
IND vs KUW, SAFF Championship final live: 99 mins, India 1-1 Kuwait
A move straight out of the training ground from India, the ball is passed to Chhetri who finds Udanta in the box on the right. Udanta's attempted square pass is cut off for a corner which comes to nothing. Both sides have had their chances here.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:40 PM
2023 SAFF Championship Final Live: Forced change for Kuwait
98 mins: Alenezi did pull up with cramps a couple of times towards the end of the second half. He now has to be stretchered out after India win a free kick on the right about 40 yards away from goal. Al Dashti comes out in his place and India take the free kick…
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:35 PM
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final live: Early pressure from Kuwait
93 mins: AlRashidi with a wonderful backflick on the right to release Al Fahad down that flank. His cross is blocked by Mahesh and the resultant corner comes to nothing.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:32 PM
IND vs KUW, SAFF Championship final live: EXTRA TIME IS A GO!
Chhetri kicks off the proceedings in extra time. 30 minutes of it to be played split into two halves of 15 minutes each, plus injury time that could be added on of course in both halves.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:26 PM
2023 SAFF Championship Final Live: FULL TIME! INTO EXTRA TIME WE GO!
The players can take a breather now. The match has been brutally physical thus far and it ends all square. Both goals had gone in the first half, Alkhaldi giving Kuwait the lead before Chhangte equalised about 15 minutes later.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:23 PM
SAFF Championship Final Live: CHANCES FOR INDIA!
94 mins: Some action at the other end after India were absolutely stuck in their final third for the past ferw minutes. Mahesh release Rohit who squared it for… no one, it just rolled right past the face of goal. India come again but that move breaks down after Udanta seemingly trips himself inside the box.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:21 PM
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final live: Save by Gurpreet!
91 mins: Abdullah latches on to the ball falling loose in the box on the left and takes a shot at the near post, Gurpreet dives low to make the save.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:18 PM
IND vs KUW, SAFF Championship final live: Another free kick for Kuwait
88 mins: It is hit into the wall from 30 yards out from the right. The resulting corner comes to nothing as well. Kuwait have had far more chances in these last 10 minutes but this doesn't look like it will be decided in regulation time. India pull out Sahal and bring on Udanta.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:12 PM
2023 SAFF Championship Final Live: 82 mins, India 1-1 Kuwait
Kuwait win a free kick about 40 yards out. Chhetri animatedly tells his defenders to be careful with their tackles, they are all on yellow cards now. Abdullah takes the shot, it takes a deflection and goes out for a corner that comes to nothing.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:07 PM
SAFF Championship Final Live: The scrap reigns supreme
78 mins: Rohit gets a yellow card just over a minute after coming on flicks his hand at Sultan Alanezi. That leads to a coming together between the two sides in the middle. Meanwhile Sandesh Jhingan gets away with a foul, he is already on a yellow remember.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:02 PM
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final live: 71 mins, changes for India
Mahesh comes in to replace Thapa, Rohit replaces Kuruniyan. Earlier, Kuwait had replaced Al Faneeni with Al Rashidi.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 08:54 PM
HaIND vs KUW, SAFF Championship final live: 64 mins India 1-1 Kuwait
This game has been played in between fouls and free kicks. The latest infringement happens when Kuruniyan cynically pulls down a Kuwaiti player by his shirt. He receives a yellow card and the free kick is blazed from about 35 yards away over the bar. Sandhu tries to release the ball early but that quick break is stopped by Abdullah doing what Ashique did and pulling Chhetri by his shirt. He gets a yellow card as well.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 08:50 PM
2023 SAFF Championship Final Live: 60 mins gone, India 1-1 Kuwait
India win a free kick at the halfway line on the right. Thapa stands over it after the referee clears up the players who surround him as usual and then a final bit of pettiness as Hajiah rolls the back at Thapa, protesting against from where the Indian is taking the kick. The free kick is taken and Marzouq comes off his line to cradle the ball.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 08:47 PM
SAFF Championship Final Live: 58 mins, India 1-1 Kuwait
Cross-field pass on the break from Kuwait aimed at the Abdullah who seemingly has acres of space down the left flank. But Poojary does brilliant sprint all the way back and smother Abdullah before he can do anything dangerous. The resulting corner comes to nothing for Kuwait.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 08:45 PM
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final live: India 1-1 Kuwait
55 mins: The stadium comes alive by Akash's marauding run down the left flank, Albloushi covering him all the way and the Indian is fouled for a cynical pull back oin the Kuwaiti once the latter runs ahead of him chasing the ball.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 08:39 PM
2023 SAFF Championship Final Live: 50 mins gone, India 1-1 Kuwait
Almost hara-kiri there from Kuwait as a Chhangte nearly latches on to a loose back pass to the goalkeeper from a defender. Marzouq comes rushing off his line to clear the danger.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 08:34 PM
SAFF Championship Final Live: Kuwait get the second half going!
Right the two sides interchange their halves and it is the away side who kick off the second half. Both sides have lost a centre back that they started out, with remember. Here we go again!
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 08:20 PM
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final live: HALF TIME! India 1-1 Kuwait
And breathe. A half that was as frantic and thrilling as one would have expected considering what went down in the league match between these two sides. Shabaib al Khaldi's strike gave Kuwait the early lead, which was nothing less than what they deserved considering just how much more settled they looked on the ball than the hosts. But India seem to wake up after that, with Chhetri coming close with a ping from outside the box and Chhangte also threatening on the rebound. A good flow was hard to come by as tackles, fouls and complaints flew everywhere and in the midst of it all, India produced a lovely move in the final third that led to Lallianzuala Chhangte scoring the equaliser. It is all to play for in the second half. Keep your eyes peeled.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 08:17 PM
IND vs KUW, SAFF Championship final live: Yellow cards, yellow cards everywhere
45 mins: Ref gives a foul on India as Ashique brings down Al Faneeni on the right flank. Then moments later, it is the Kuwaitis who are buzzing around the ref and this time, the latter has had enough. Yellow cards for Al Bloushi and Al Dhefeery alongwith someone from the Kuwait bench for protesting against his decision. There will be four minutes of added time.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 08:12 PM
2023 SAFF Championship Final Live: 40 mins gone, India 1-1 Kuwait
Kuruniyan meets a lofted pass into the Kuwait box with a header and it floats way off target but it was a chance for India to take the lead almost as soon as they scored the equaliser. The stadium is positively bouncing now.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 08:09 PM
SAFF Championship Final Live: GOAL! India 1-1 Kuwait (Chhangte 39 mins)
AND CUE PANDEMONIUM AT THE KANTEERAVA! Chhetri with a sublime through ball to Sahal in front inside the box, the latter squares it to Chhangte who taps it in.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 08:04 PM
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final live: 34 mins, India 0-1 Kuwait
Not a pretty sight for India as Anwar Ali is stretchered off. Mehtab Singh comes out in his place. Both sides have had to make substitutions on the first half due to injuries. It has beenm that kind of a game.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 08:00 PM
IND vs KUW, SAFF Championship final live: 29 mins, India 0-1 Kuwait
There is absolutely no flow in the game at the moment as fouls fly around everywhere. Jhingan gets a booking on Al Harbi, leading to the Indian players being absolutely incensed and the crowd unleashing an expletive laden chant directed at the ref.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 07:58 PM
2023 SAFF Championship Final Live: Early change for Kuwait
27 mins: Samad with a foul on Al Nezi and the latter can't carry on any more. He is replaced by Hamad Al Harbi. Meanwhile the Indian players had surrounded the referee who is getting busier with each passing minute.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 07:55 PM
SAFF Championship Final Live: 24 mins, India 0-1 Kuwait
We have just about played 25 minutes in this match but it already looks like one spark away from exploding into a total melee. The latest spark plug is the coming together between Pujary and Alenezi after the latter's foul on the Indian.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 07:53 PM
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final live: 22 mins gone, India 0-1 Kuwait
Sahal with a foul that gives Kuwait a free kick near the halfway line. India have stepped up their efforts in midfield in the wake of that goal, they have arguably been the better team since they conceded, which means nothing of course if they don't score but it is a step in the right direction. Kuwait still have more steady possession though.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 07:47 PM
IND vs KUW, SAFF Championship final live: India come close!
17 mins: What a response that is from India. Long cross field ball taken down by Chhangte on the left, Chhetri then unleashes a shot first time from just outside the box. It had a lot of venom and the Kuwaiti goalkeeper just about keeps it out, Chhangte runs at the loose ball and is crowded out by Marzouq and Hajiah.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 07:45 PM
2023 SAFF Championship Final Live: GOAL! India 0-1 Kuwait (Alkhaldi 16 mins)
It has been coming. Kuwait break after India lose possession at breakneck speed, the ball squared in to Alkhaldi who was unmarked in the Indian box, he turns it in and there was snothing Sandhu could do about that.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 07:41 PM
SAFF Championship Final Live: 10 mins gone, India 0-0 Kuwait
Kuwait with a steady period of posession now and India are chasing the ball a bit inside their own half. The away side seem to have settled better than India have thus far.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 07:39 PM
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final live: 6 mins, India 0-0 Kuwait
Both sides unable to get any meaningful posesssion thus far but Kuwait have seen more of the ball thus far. It has been quick but no real threats to either goal.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 07:35 PM
IND vs KUW, SAFF Championship final live: Some early leg crunchers
3 mins: Kuwait make the first attacking move, intercepted by Thapa, Ashique comes together with Albloushi while competing for the ball. The Kuwaiti looks to be in pain but is able to get past it in a few seconds.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 07:31 PM
SAFF Championship Final Live: KICK OFF!
India kick it off, they are attacking from right to left for this first half. The stadium is not quite filled to the brim but it is an atmosphere to savour nonetheless.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 07:24 PM
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final live: The players make their way out!
The two sets of teams have made their way out for their national anthems. India are in their orange away jerseys while Kuwait are in blue. First comes Kuwait's national anthem, and then India's.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 07:20 PM
IND vs KUW, SAFF Championship final live: Kuwait's road to the final
Kuwait first beat Nepal 3-1 followed by a 4-0 win over Pakistan. The 1-1 draw with India helped them finish the first stage as group winners and they then beat Bangladesh 1-0 in the semis.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 07:14 PM
2023 SAFF Championship Final Live: India's road to the final
India started off with a 4-0 hammering of Pakistan, followed by a 2-0 win over Nepal. Then came the hedonistic 1-1 draw against Kuwait. The semi-final against Lebanon was goalless after extra time and India ended up taking it on penalties.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 06:57 PM
SAFF Championship Final Live: Stimac's final hugs before the game
Stimac can do nothing more than sit in the VIP seats and watch today. But before that, he could be seen hugging each of the Indian players as they made their way out of the bus and into the stadium complex.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 06:52 PM
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final live: India in the SAFF Championship finals
India have made it to the final of the SAFF Championship 12 times before this. They have lost the match just four times once they get there.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 06:48 PM
IND vs KUW, SAFF Championship final live: The players are out for warm-ups!
Big cheers for India as they come out, as one would expect. Kuwait, meanwhile, are greeted with a more lukewarm sort of applause peppered with a few boos.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 06:46 PM
2023 SAFF Championship Final Live: Kuwait XI
Marzouq, Albloushi, Hajiah, Al Anezi, Al Qallaf, Al Enezi, Al Dhefeery, Abujabarah, Abdullah, Al Khaldi, Al Faneeni
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 06:37 PM
SAFF Championship Final Live: India XI
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 06:31 PM
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final live: Stimac's words
Stimac had put out a post on his social media handles yesterday. “Before tomorrow’s final, I just want to say thank you to all the boys for working extremely hard over the last 2 months You have given your all and sacrificed so much for this team. Me and THE ENTIRE COUNTRY COULD NOT BE MORE PROUD OF YOU Lets win another TOGETHER,” he said.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 06:28 PM
IND vs KUW, SAFF Championship final live: Jhingan on India's back line
“The system is what gets the best out of any player. So the credit goes to the coaches. I don't if anyone talks about it but they should talk about it, Mahesh bhai was one of the best defenders India ever had. We all look up to him and now we work with him. So when anyone says that any of us is doing well, the credit goes to Mahesh bhai. Those small inputs he gives us, which foot to go forward, which to go back, it's all about the team and how everyone builds together. The script is what matters and the training is the most important bit. Regardless of whether I am there or not the system stays and the players will perform because we have a strong base to build up on.”
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 06:21 PM
2023 SAFF Championship Final Live: India's defence
India have shuffled around their back line, including the goalkeeper, in every single match this tournament. However, while that normally indicates weaknesses and instability, this has ended up becoming a source of strength for the side. Both Sandesh Jhingan and Rahim Ali will be in contention for selection tonight. Jhingan gave credit for the success of the system to the coaching staff led by Stimac and Gawli, both of whom were fantastic centre backs in their playing days.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 06:05 PM
SAFF Championship Final Live: What Gawli said
“It was a tense affair last time out against Kuwait... We've spoken to the boys to be calm and cool and direct all the focus on winning the final. It will be a totally different game.”
Gawli won the SAFF Championship twice as a player but feels the final-to-come will be the toughest yet. "This one is going to be more difficult [to win]. Kuwait are a good opponent, and the competition has been tough. Back then, we only played against SAFF teams," he said. "Winning in Karachi in 2005 was very enjoyable, but if we win tomorrow, the joy will be of a different level."
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 05:49 PM
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final live: The pressure on India
Mahesh Gawli didn't shy away from admitting that there is pressure on India. They have won this tournament on a canter a number of times in the past but this won't be like that. Kuwait have shown how tough they are and moreover, India "want to win at home", said Gawli.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 05:36 PM
SAFF Championship Final Live: No Stimac!
In case you didn't notice, India head coach Igor Stimac has two red cards to his name in this tournament. He won't have any more, not because he has taken a solemn oath to not interfere with play but because he has been suspended for the rest of the tournament. Considering the fact that this is a country in which a club went and shut down its women's team project because of the fines incurred after a men's coach's rash actions during last season's ISL, Stimac didn't really set the greatest of examples but it all only added to the theatre of the last match between these two sides.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 05:20 PM
India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023 Final Live: Hello and welcome!
The last time these two sides met, there was practically everything you could imagine to see in a football, despite both sides having qualified at that point and only fighting for the top spot in the group. This one now is for the trophy itself and so one doesn't have to explain why we can expect a high octane fixture. India have come into this final the hard way, beating the formidable Lebanon on penalties. Kuwait, meanwhile beat Bangladesh 1-0 in their semi-final. Kuwait are known to be a physical side, wonder how much difference the extra India had to put in their semis fixture will make today. Let's sink out teeth into this!