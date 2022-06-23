India vs Leicestershire Live Score Day 1: Rohit, Kohli, Pujara gear up for crucial match practice ahead of England Test

India vs Leicestershire Warm-Up Match Day 1 Live Score: The Indians will officially start their tour of England today as they take on Leicestershire in a 4-day warm-up. The purpose of this game is clear and simple, and that is for the Indians to gain some knowledge and experience of playing in the UK ahead of the all-important rescheduled India vs England 5th Test. There has been plenty of drama already with reports of Covid-19 breaking into the Indian camp, with R Ashwin first missing the flight to England and then Virat Kohli reportedly contracting the virus too. With visuals of Kohli giving a pep talk and him and Rohit hitting the nets emerging to be positive signs, it will be important to see how how many of India's star players turn up for the game.