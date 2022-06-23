India vs Leicestershire Live Score Day 1: Rohit, Kohli, Pujara gear up for crucial match practice ahead of England Test
- India vs Leicestershire Day 1 Live Score: The likes of Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli will be out to get some much-needed practice during IND vs LEI before India tour of England 2022 officially kicks off.
India vs Leicestershire Warm-Up Match Day 1 Live Score: The Indians will officially start their tour of England today as they take on Leicestershire in a 4-day warm-up. The purpose of this game is clear and simple, and that is for the Indians to gain some knowledge and experience of playing in the UK ahead of the all-important rescheduled India vs England 5th Test. There has been plenty of drama already with reports of Covid-19 breaking into the Indian camp, with R Ashwin first missing the flight to England and then Virat Kohli reportedly contracting the virus too. With visuals of Kohli giving a pep talk and him and Rohit hitting the nets emerging to be positive signs, it will be important to see how how many of India's star players turn up for the game.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 02:19 PM
Indians vs Leicestershire, Live Score: What the warm-up means for the Indians
Well, 2 things. It's an opportunity for the seniors to get their groove back, and second, it's a chance for the youngsters to push their case. The likes of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are returning after a long break, while Shubman Gill will have a prove to point. Even Cheteshwar Pujara would be eager to show that dropping him from India's Test squad was a mistake. With three centuries in the County season, Pujara has returned to the Test fold and some handy practice here ahead of the England Test would be the ideal tonic for India's No. 3.
-
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 02:12 PM
IND vs LEI, Live Score: Update from Uptonsteel County Ground
Leicestershire's YouTube page shared a video few hours back showing the Indian cricketers going about their paces. Rishabh Pant was seen in a jolly mood, while Rohit was seen keenly observing the proceedings. Pujara too dine some catching drills. The camera then panned towards the Indian nets, where Pant and Ravindra Jadeja were seen middling the ball with huge THUDS! It's already action-packed.
-
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 02:04 PM
IND vs LEI, Live Day 1: Four Indian players to represent Leicestershire
Warm-up matches are always fun. Players may retire mid-way, and occasionally even field for the opposition. Something similar may happen across the next 4 days as four Indian players - Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna - will be turning up for Leicestershire. All three boards, LCCC, BCCI and the ECB have allowed it. Furthermore, the match will feature 13 players per side.
-
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 02:01 PM
IND vs LEI, Warm-up match Live: Will Virat Kohli play?
The big question surrounding the warm-up game is whether Virat Kohli will feature in this match? Leicestershire's Twitter handle had shared videos of Kohli batting and practicing in the nets with all sorts of witty and catchy captions. But it was reported that Kohli did not practice on the eve of the match. This may not be a deal breaker since it is pretty usual for all players to not practice. However, if and when he turns out, how he bats on his return to Test cricket will be right up there on everyone's mind.
-
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 01:59 PM
India vs Leicestershire Live: The build-up
First thing's first. After a long time, all of India's star players will turn up together for a long tour ahead. India play England in three ODIs, three T20Is and of course, the important fifth Test of the series from last year. With India leading the series 2-1, they wouldn't want to squander the opportunity of a huge series win, which would be their first in England since 2007. Which is why the practice game against Leicestershire becomes all the more important today.
-
Thu, 23 Jun 2022 01:54 PM
India vs Leicestershire Day 1 Live Score
Hello and a very warm welcome to everyone. Today we will bring you the first match from India's tour of England 2022 as the Indian take on Leicestershire in a four-day game. Although this won't count as an official game, it's significance cannot be undermined. Ahead of the all-important decisive fifth Test starting at Edgbaston on July 1, India's big shots will have a shot at red-ball cricket, which they aim to utilise to get acclimatised to the conditions in the UK. More importantly, this match marks the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to professional cricket after both were rested for the home series against South Africa. Not much is at stake but at the same time, there's plenty to play for here.