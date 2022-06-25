India vs Leicestershire Live Score Day 3: Bharat, Vihari eye strong stand as Indian batters aim for improved outing
- India vs Leicestershire Live Score Day 3: The Indian batting lineup will be looking for an improved outing in the second innings of the IND vs LEI warm-up match at Grace Road, Leicester.
India vs Leicestershire Live Score Day 3: Team India will be aiming for a better outing with the bat when it returns for the third day of the warm-up match against Leicestershire on Saturday. Srikar Bharat, who opened the innings alongside Shubman Gill (38), was unbeaten on 31 alongside Hanuma Vihari (9*). Gill, who made a brisk start similar to his previous innings, took 34 balls for his 38 before being dismissed by Navdeep Saini. Earlier, Leicestershire were bowled out on 244 with Rishabh Pant top-scoring (76); with the ball, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami picked three wickets each, while Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj ended with a pair.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 25 Jun 2022 03:24 PM
India vs Leicestershire Live Score: EXCELLENT CONTROL AND FABULOUS BOWLING!
Good delivery by Bumrah and Bharat couldn't really do much. He could only direct it to cover where it was stopped.
-
Sat, 25 Jun 2022 03:20 PM
India vs Leicestershire Live Score: Play resumes, Indian batters eye strong stand!
Play has resumed after rain. India are 83/1 in 19 overs with Srikar Bharat (31*) and Hanuma Vihari (12*) currently batting.
-
Sat, 25 Jun 2022 03:13 PM
India vs Leicestershire Live Score: Rain halts play!
Rain has halted play in Leicester. India are 82/1 with Hanuma Vihari (11*) and Srikar Bharat (31*) to resume batting.
-
Sat, 25 Jun 2022 03:00 PM
India vs Leicestershire Live Score: Players return for Day 3
Hanuma Vihari and KS Bharat return for the start of Day 3 of the game. India are 80/1 after 18 overs. Bharat is unbeaten on 31, while Vihari is on 9.
-
Sat, 25 Jun 2022 02:57 PM
India vs Leicestershire: Will Ashwin play?
While there is no official confirmation for the same, reports have indicated that Ravichandran Ashwin had joined the Indian squad after his Covid-19 recovery. However, he is yet to take the field across the two days of the ongoing warm-up game. Will he take part today?
-
Sat, 25 Jun 2022 02:50 PM
India vs Leicestershire Live: Rishabh Pant makes much-needed return to run-scoring
After a series of disappointing performances in the recently-concluded T20I series against South Africa, Pant had faced significant criticism over his place in the side in the shortest format. In the whites, however, Pant produced an assuring performance with a brisk 76 off 87 balls, as he played for Leicestershire in the warm-up game.
-
Sat, 25 Jun 2022 02:45 PM
India vs Leicestershire, Day 3: Jadeja, Shami shine with ball
Ravindra Jadeja bowled only 8 overs, but picked three wickets while Mohammed Shami also had as many dismissals to his name, as India bowled Leicestershire out on 244. Shardul Thakur (2/72) and Mohammed Siraj (2/46) were also among the wickets, but Umesh Yadav proved a little expensive, conceding 45 runs in 10 overs.
-
Sat, 25 Jun 2022 02:38 PM
India vs Leicestershire Live Updates: Focus on Indian batting order
The Indian batting lineup had a poor outing in the first inings of the warm-up match against Leicestershire. Barring Bharat, who scored 70 off 111 deliveries in the game, no batter crossed the fifty-run mark with the second-best score being Virat Kohli's 33. In the second innings, Bharat opened the innings alongside Shubman Gill, who was dismissed on 38.
-
Sat, 25 Jun 2022 02:34 PM
India vs Leicestershire Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Leicestershire, Day 3! Srikar Bharat ((31*) and Hanuma Vihari (9*) will resume the proceedings for India in the first session of the day.