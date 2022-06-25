India vs Leicestershire Live Score Day 3: Bharat, Vihari eye strong stand as Indian batters aim for improved outing

India vs Leicestershire Live Score Day 3: Team India will be aiming for a better outing with the bat when it returns for the third day of the warm-up match against Leicestershire on Saturday. Srikar Bharat, who opened the innings alongside Shubman Gill (38), was unbeaten on 31 alongside Hanuma Vihari (9*). Gill, who made a brisk start similar to his previous innings, took 34 balls for his 38 before being dismissed by Navdeep Saini. Earlier, Leicestershire were bowled out on 244 with Rishabh Pant top-scoring (76); with the ball, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami picked three wickets each, while Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj ended with a pair.