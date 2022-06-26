India vs Leicestershire Live Score Day 4: Visitors face setback as Rohit tests Covid positive; IND lead by 366 runs

India vs Leicestershire Live Score Day 4: India have declared on their overnight total of 364 for seven on Day 4 of the ongoing warm-up Test match vs Leicestershire, in Leicester on Sunday. Half-centuries by Ravindra Jadeja (56*), Shreyas Iyer (62) and Virat Kohli (67) helped India set a target of 367 runs. However, India received a major setback in the early morning hours of Sunday as captain Rohit Sharma tested positive for Covid-19; the BCCI confirmed the development on their official Twitter account, stating that the skipper had tested positive for the virus in the Rapid Antigen Test on Saturday.