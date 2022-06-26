India vs Leicestershire Live Score Day 4: Visitors face setback as Rohit tests Covid positive; IND lead by 366 runs
India vs Leicestershire Live Score Day 4: India have declared on their overnight total of 364 for seven on Day 4 of the ongoing warm-up Test match vs Leicestershire, in Leicester on Sunday. Half-centuries by Ravindra Jadeja (56*), Shreyas Iyer (62) and Virat Kohli (67) helped India set a target of 367 runs. However, India received a major setback in the early morning hours of Sunday as captain Rohit Sharma tested positive for Covid-19; the BCCI confirmed the development on their official Twitter account, stating that the skipper had tested positive for the virus in the Rapid Antigen Test on Saturday.
Sun, 26 Jun 2022 03:51 PM
India vs Leicestershire Live Score, Day 4: SIX!
A short delivery by Siraj and Gill slams it over square leg for a six! Leicestershire are 22/0 in 7.4 overs.
Sun, 26 Jun 2022 03:41 PM
India vs Leicestershire Live Score, Day 4: Strong start by Leicestershire
Gill and Azad have put in a stable start and Leicestershire are 15/0 in seven overs.
Sun, 26 Jun 2022 03:23 PM
India vs Leicestershire Live Score, Day 4: FOUR! Leicestershire 5/0
An outside off stump delivery by Siraj and Azad cuts it for a four on the off side. After 3.3 overs, Leicestershire are 5/0.
Sun, 26 Jun 2022 03:02 PM
India vs Leicestershire Live Score, Day 4: The action resumes! India have declared on their overnight total!
Azad and Gill to open for Leicestershire as India decalre on their overnight total of 364 for nine. The visitors lead by 366 runs.
Sun, 26 Jun 2022 02:51 PM
India vs Leicestershire Live Score, Day 4: Dominating Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli was in dominating form on Day 3, registering 67 runs off 98 balls, including five fours and two maximums. He was eventually dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah.
Sun, 26 Jun 2022 02:28 PM
India vs Leicestershire Live Score, Day 4: India could be without any first-choice openers for the final Test vs England
Rohit, who tested positive for Covid-19, will need to recover in time for the final Test, scheduled to begin from July 1. If he fails to recover, India will be without both first-choice openers Rahul and Rohit. Rahul has already been ruled out of the series due to an injury. Other than Rohit, Shubman Gill is the only designated opener in the squad.
Sun, 26 Jun 2022 02:25 PM
India vs Leicestershire Live Score, Day 4: Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj to resume batting
Jadeja (56*) and Siraj (1*) will resume batting for the visitors in Leicester on Day 4. India lead by 366 runs and Jadeja will be aiming to add more runs to his half-century.
Sun, 26 Jun 2022 02:20 PM
India vs Leicestershire Live Score, Day 4: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Leicestershire, Day 4 of the warm-up match. Team India received a blow in the early morning hours of Sunday as skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for Covid-19.