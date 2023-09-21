India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Quarterfinal 1: MAL-W win toss, opt to bowl vs Harmanpreet-less IND-W

India vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Aiming to begin their campaign on a positive note, India face Malaysia in the quarter-final of the women's cricket event, in the 19th edition of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China on Thursday. Malaysia have won the toss and opted to bowl against India. Although the match is a quarterfinal, it is India's first match of the campaign. Malaysia Women topped their group and will face favourites India at the ZJUT Cricket Field. The Indian team will be led by Smriti Mandhana, in the absence of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been handed a two-match ban by ICC. Malaysia will be hoping to build on their form from the group stage, where they defeated Hong Kong by 22 runs. Cricket in the Asian Games will be played in T20I format. Also, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka got a direct entry into the quarterfinals and didn't feature in the group stage.

India W vs Malaysia W live score, Asian Games 2023(ICC Twitter)