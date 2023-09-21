India vs Malaysia women's cricket, Asian Games 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch in India

India vs Malaysia women's cricket, Asian Games 2023 live streaming: The Indian women's cricket team will lock horns with Malaysia in the 19th edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Thursday. Although it is a quarterfinal tie, India will be playing their first match at the continental event. The team will go in as favourites against minnows Malaysia.

India vs Malaysia women's cricket, Asian Games 2023 live streaming(BCCI Women Twitter)

Star batter Smriti Mandhana will be seen leading the unit as regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been handed a two-match suspension by ICC for her outburst during an ODI against Bangladesh in July.

Other notable names to make the cut include Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh.

The Asian Games will have T20 events for both men and women. The CWG 2022 in Birmingham featured women's-only competition in the T20 format.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs Malaysia women's cricket match at Asian Games 2023:

When is the India vs Malaysia women's cricket match at Asian Games 2023?

The India vs Malaysia women's cricket match at Asian Games 2023 will be held on September 21.

What time does the India vs Malaysia women's cricket match at Asian Games 2023 start?

The India vs Malaysia women's cricket match at Asian Games 2023 will start at 06:30 AM IST.

Where is the India vs Malaysia women's cricket match at Asian Games 2023 being played?

The India vs Malaysia women's cricket match at Asian Games 2023 will be played at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Malaysia women's cricket match at Asian Games 2023 in India?

The India vs Malaysia women's cricket match at Asian Games 2023 will broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Malaysia women's cricket match at Asian Games 2023?

The live streaming of India vs Malaysia women's cricket match at Asian Games 2023 will be available on Sony Liv app and website. You can also catch the live score and updates here at hindustantimes.com.

