India vs Netherlands, 2023 Cricket World Cup: IND vs NED head-to-head and form guide

The only unbeaten team at the ongoing 2023 World Cup, hosts India take on Netherlands in their final league stage fixture, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Rohit Sharma and Co. have arguably been the best team in the league stage, which is set to end tomorrow, winning eight out of eight matches and bagging 16 points in total until now. Meanwhile, the Dutch failed to build on their incredible win vs South Africa, and since then have crashed down to bottom of the table. A win against India will send Netherlands to eight position in the table, which will mean qualification for the Champions Trophy.

India are the only unbeaten team at this World Cup.(ANI )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Focus will be on Shubman Gill for India, and the opener's performances in this World Cup has been below the radar. Ahead of the World Cup, he was expected to set the stage alight, but a bout of dengue saw him not reach full fitness at the start of the tournament. In his six innings, he has only bagged two half-centuries. The team management will need him to post a big score ahead of their crunch semi-final clash vs New Zealand. Also, we could see R Ashwin get a chance instead of Kuldeep Yadav, who could be rested for the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya's replacement Prasidh Krishna could also be given an opportunity.

Bas de Leede has been Netherlands' highest wicket-taker at this World Cup, with 14 dismissals. But he also has the worst economy (7.10) among his side's pacers. He has disappointed in the lower middle-order. He will be looking to put in a match-winning performance, so that his team can get Champions Trophy qualification.

India vs Netherlands: Head-to-head in ODIs

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both sides have faced each other in only two ODIs, with India winning both.

India vs Netherlands: Head-to-head in ODI World Cup history

Both their encounters have come in ODI World Cups (2003, 2011) and India lead 2-0.

Form guide:

India: W-W-W-W-W

Netherlands: L-L-W-L-L

Did you know?

Fifteen years earlier, Sybrand Engelbrecht featured for South Africa in the U-19 World Cup final against India, who also had Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadjea in the playing XI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON