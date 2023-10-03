Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / India vs Netherlands live streaming World Cup warm-up match: When, where and how to watch IND vs NED on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 03, 2023 08:27 AM IST

India vs Netherlands live streaming World Cup warm-up match: As India bid to gear up for 50-over event, the team takes on Netherlands in their 2nd warm-up tie

India vs Netherlands live streaming ODI World Cup warm-up match: After a washed out game opening warm-up tie against England at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati last week, Team India will be hoping to get some cricket action in their second and final practice game for the ODI World Cup at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. However, it won't be a surprise if India incur a similar fate with Kerala receiving heavy rainfall over the last few days and the forecast for Tuesday is no different. Nevetherless, the team will likely remain unfazed by the rain forecast with Rohit Sharma terming these practice games as mere "formality", after having claimed an Asia Cup title win a fornight back and win against Australia in a three-match series last week. Netherlands, who claimed a spot in the World Cup after making it through the Qualifiers, had their warm-up match against Australia washed out as well at the very same venue.

Here are the live streaming details of ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Netherlands and India

When is the ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Netherlands and India?

India vs Netherlands live streaming ODI World Cup warm-up match(PTI)

The ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Netherlands and India will be played on October 3.

What time does the ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Netherlands and India start?

The ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Netherlands and India will start at 2:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place half an hour earlier.

Where is the ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Netherlands and India being played?

The ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Netherlands and India is being played at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Netherlands and India?

The ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Netherlands and India will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I find the live streaming of the ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Netherlands and India?

The live streaming of ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Netherlands and India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. You can also follow the live score and updates here at hindustantimes.com.

