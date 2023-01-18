India vs New Zealand Highlights 1st ODI: IND overcome Bracewell's fighting 140 to take 1-0 lead over NZ
- India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Highlights: India kicked-off the ODI series with a 12-run win and with that the hosts go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series. Catch the highlights of IND vs NZ 1st ODI:
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Highlights: Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner almost foiled India's party with their stunning knocks, but it was the hosts who eventually ended up on the winning side in Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma and Co. kicked-off the series with a 12-run victory, which also saw them go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Chasing 350, New Zealand got off to a slow start and lost half their side inside 25 overs. However, a solid partnership between Bracewell and Santner kept New Zealand in hunt. The pair added 162-runs for the seventh wicket, with Santner chipping with a 45-ball 57. Despite losing his partner, Bracewell kept things moving for New Zealand as he was the final man to depart. He was trapped LBW for 140 off 78 balls by Shardul Thakur in the final over. Earlier in the day, Shubman Gill smashed 208 off 149 balls to help India pile an enormous 349/8 in 50 overs.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 09:51 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: IND win by 12 runs
Shardul Thakur then bowls an over head bouncer, which is signaled wide, but gets the job done in the third ball. He bowls a yorker and Bracewell, who tries to flick it towards fine leg, fails to make any connection with the bat. The ball hits his pads, and the umpire raises his finger. NZ opt for a review but TV replays confirmed it was clear out. With this India kick-off the series on a winning note as they secured a 12-run win in the 1st ODI.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 09:48 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: Bracewell starts with a six
Shardul Thakur comes to bowl the final over and he is welcomed with a monstrous six by Bracewell. 14 needed of 5 balls.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 09:46 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: NZ need 20 runs in final over
Hardik Pandya concedes 4 runs and picks a wicket in the penultimate over. NZ need 20 runs in final over. NZ: 330/9 (49 overs)
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 09:44 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: Pandya gets rid of Ferguson
Hardik Pandya gets rid of Lockie Ferguson as India now stand one wicket away from victory. Ferguson is caught by Shubman Gill for 8(7). NZ: 329/4 (48.4 overs)
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 09:39 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: Expensive over by Shami
Lockie Ferguson welcomes Shami with a four and Bracewell ends the over with a four and a six. 17 runs come off the over as NZ reach 326/8 in 48 overs
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 09:34 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: Bracewell keeps NZ in hunt
Bracwell keeps New Zealand in hunt as he hits Hardik Pandya for two sixes. 15 runs come off the over. NZ: 309/8 (47 overs)
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 09:28 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: Siraj brings IND back in the game
Mohammed Siraj brings India back in the game as he strikes twice in the same over. He dismisses Santner for 57, and then cleans up for Henry Shipley for a golden duck. Three runs come from the over. NZ: 294/8 (46 overs)
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 09:19 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: NZ need 59 runs in 30 balls
A tight over by Hardik Pandya as just six runs come off it. NZ: 291/6 (45 overs, need 59 runs in 30 balls)
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 09:15 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: 50 for Santner
Mitchell Santner hits Siraj for a couple of fours, which also saw him bring his half-century. 11 runs come off the over. NZ: 285/6 (44 overs)
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 09:08 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: Bracewell slams a ton
Michael Bracewell hits Mohammed Shami for a six to bring up his ton. His effort is welcomed with huge applauds from his teammate. He then finishes the over with a boundary as NZ reach 274/6 (43 overs)
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 09:04 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: Superb over from Siraj
A superb over from Siraj. He concedes three singles and concedes an extra in the form of wide. NZ: 260/6 (42 overs)
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 08:58 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: Bracewell scoops Shami for 6
Bracewell predicts a yorker by Shami and scoops it behind for a 77m six behind the wickets. NZ: 256/6 (41 overs)
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 08:56 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: Mad hitting by Bracewell
Some mad hitting by Bracewell as he hits Washington Sundar for a couple of sixes. 16 runs come off his over. NZ: 247/6 (40 overs)
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 08:50 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: NZ move to 231/6 in 39 overs
0 Wd 4 Wd Wd Wd 4 0 1 4 - Thakur concedes 17 runs in his over as NZ move to 231/6 in 39 overs.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 08:49 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: Shardul bowls a barrage of wide balls
Shardul Thakur bowls a barrage of wide balls before he is hit for another four by Bracewell. NZ: 226/6 (38.4 overs)
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 08:45 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: Bracewell hits Kuldeep for a six
Bracewell continues his attack as he hits Kuldeep Yadav for an outrageous six. Nine runs come off his over as NZ reach 214/6 in 38 overs.
He continues the same in the next over by Thakur as he hits him for a four. NZ: 220/6 (38.2 overs)
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 08:36 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: Bracewell keeps NZ in hunt
Shardul Thakur is reintroduced in the attack and Bracewell hits the seamer for a four, follows it up with a six and then hits another boundary. The next delivery is a wide. NZ: 203/6 (36.3 overs)
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 08:32 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: Kuldeep reintroduced in the attack
Kuldeep Yadav is reintroduced into the attack but the boundaries keep coming. Kuldeep pitches it slightly short allowing Bracewell with enough time to cut it square of the wicket for another four. NZ: 188/6 (36 overs)
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 08:29 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: NZ switch gear
Santner welcomes Hardik Pandya with a boundary, as he cuts a length ball square of the wicket. Unfortunate for the bowler as it goes just wide of the point fielder and races towards the fence.
Bracewell then hits Pandya for another four in the second last ball of his over. He bangs it short and the batter pulls it towards the fine leg region for a boundary. NZ: 183/6 (35 overs)
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 08:23 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: Santner joins the party
Mitchell Santner hits Hardik Pandya for consecutive fours as NZ move to 162/6 in 33 overs. He then starts the next over with a six against Washington Sundar. NZ: 170/6 (33.3 overs)
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 08:18 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: Boundaries start coming for NZ
The boundaries have started coming for New Zealand as Bracewell hits Sundar for two boundaries in his over. New Zealand move past 150. NZ: 153/6 (32 overs)
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 08:12 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: Bracewell hits a 4
Siraj concedes a couple of singles in the first four balls before bowling it short, which is punched away for a boundary by Bracewell. NZ: 141/6 (31 overs)
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 08:09 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: Sundar keeps thing tight
Washington Sundar keeps thing tight as he concedes just three runs in his over. NZ: 134/6 (30 overs)
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 08:02 PM
1st ODI Live score: OUT! Siraj gets his second
Short from Siraj, Latham had to go for the pull, the scoreboard pressure is very much on the Kiwis now and he is cauight at deep midwicket.
Latham c Washington Sundar b Mohammed Siraj 24 (46), New Zealand 131/6 in 28.4 overs
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 08:00 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live: Physio comes out for Siraj!
It seems the fast bowler is cramping up as he gets ready to bowl the second ball of the 29th over. New Zealand are 131/5.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 07:44 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live score: BOWLED HIM! Dangerman Phillips goes
Washington Sundar and Mohammed Shami have been keeping it tight and the batters have hardly got anything to score from. Phillips sees a length ball and tries to manufacture a big shot, it seems back in and rattles his stumps.
Phillips b Mohammed Shami 11 (20), New Zealand 110/5 in 24.3 overs
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 07:42 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: New Zealand 110/4 in 24 overs
The required rate has clambered over 9 now. Mohammed Shami has returned, turns out his injury wasn't so bad after all. He bowls the 25th.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 07:24 PM
1st ODI Live score: New Zealand 96/4 in 19 overs
New Zealand need 254 to win off 186 balls. They now need a proper big innings from someone, something like what Gill did earlier. Those innings don't come everyday but it is what New Zealand need now.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 07:18 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live: OUT! Kuldeep gets another!
Shout for LBW, umpire raises the finger and Mitchell reviews it. Looked utterly plumb, Mitchell goes back against this flat delivery but it pitches on a good length, turns and beats the bat quite comprehensively. That was smashing into middle stump, New Zealand lose a review.
Mitchell lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 9 (12), New Zealand 89/4 in 17.4 overs
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 07:13 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: A bit of nonsense from India off the next ball
Well, remember Pandya being dismissed despite the bails being whipped off by Latham's gloves and not the ball? It seems India had decided to get back at Latham/on-field/third umpire, it's unclear whom the joke is directed towards. The bails fall off and India appeal for hit-wicket. Replays show that it was wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan who had knocked off the bails with his gloves quite purposely and the player was nowhere in the picture. Kishan is then shown laughing and on-air commentators Murali Karthik and Sunil Gavaskar squarely slam India for that little circus. Wonder what Rohit Sharma, who had repealed an appeal for run-out at the non-striker's end in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, has to say about this little stunt.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 07:07 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live score: OUT! Kuldeep cleans up Nicholls!
He managed a four with a big sweep off the previous ball and then, Kuldeep bamboozles him with the googly. Kuldeep sends it in short, Nicholls rock back but is then utterly perplexed by the turn back in. Nicholls b Kuldeep Yadav 18 (31), New Zealand 78/3 in 15.3 overs
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 07:02 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: Shami with a bandaged hand
Shami is still sitting in the dugout with a bandaged hand. He may never bowl another delivery today. Meanwhile, New Zealand are 74/2 in 15 overs.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 06:54 PM
1st ODI Live score: OUT! Thakur gets dangerman Allen!
Of course it is Shardul Thakur who breaks this dangerous looking partnership. Bowls it short and surprises Allen, he goes for the pull shot and substitute fielder Shahbaz Ahmed takes an excellent diving catch running in from deep midwicket.
Allen c sub (Shahbaz Ahmed) b Thakur 40 (39), New Zealand 70/2 in 13 overs
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 06:46 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live: FOUR AGAIN! 20 runs off the 11th over!
Short again and the umpires take a while to decide if this was the flattest of sixes or a four. It's decided that it was a four. Not quite smart from Pandya, he just kept bowling short doggedly and this could be the over that gets New Zealand going. NZ 62/1 in 11 overs.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 06:45 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: FOUR! Pandya continues to be punished
He continues serving the short stuff and Allen continues to dish on it. This one is pulled in front of deep square leg.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 06:43 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live score: FOUR AND SIX!
Pandya continues to bowl short and Allen says thank you all the way. First he pulls the India all-rounder to square leg. Then he hooks Pandya over fine leg for a six off the second last ball of the 11th over.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 06:39 PM
1st ODI Live score: New Zealand 42/1 in 10 overs
Now New Zealand get a move on. Two fours in the 10th over from Henry Nicholls to get them within 10 runs of where India were at this point.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 06:28 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live: THREE CONSECUTIVE MAIDEN OVERS!
Well India are applying the chokehold here. The next over from Siraj is also a maiden. 350 is no small target and if New Zealand don't get going they can start feeling the scoreboard pressure pretty quickly here. They are 28/1 in 8 overs.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 06:25 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: Shami is hit!
That over from Siraj was a wicket maiden and the next one bowled by Shami is also a maiden. However, Shami has been hurt by a catch effort he made off the last ball. Henry Nicholls smashed the last ball down the ground, in the air at shoulder height for Shami. He sticks his hand out so in a way it's a dropped catch, although considering it that in reality would be discounting a few things, chief of which would be that Shami has human hands and not a fishing net in their place. He walks off with an ice pack on his fingers, time will tell how serious this is.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 06:17 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live score: GONE! Homeboy Siraj gets the breakthrough!
Well that wicket has been constructed carefully by Siraj. He got three balls to seam away from him. Then he got one to beat Conway, had a little chat with him as well after that and then a short one that Conway tries to pull. He ends up getting a top edge and is caught at fine leg.
Conway c Kuldeep Yadav b Mohammed Siraj 10 (16), New Zealand 28/1 in 5.4 overs
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 06:10 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: FOUR! New Zealand 28/0 in 4.1 overs
Shami drifting on to the pads and Allen tucks it away. Anything on leg has gone for four so far. Allen and Conway have been among the most dangerous opening pairs in the world and so India have their jobs cut out here.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 05:58 PM
1st ODI Live score: 4/0 after the 1st over
Allen edged the third delivery over second slip and the ball ran away to the boundary. Those were the only runs that came in the over. Mohammed Siraj comes in to bowl the second over at his home ground.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 05:51 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live: The players are back!
Mohammed Shami has the ball in his hands for India. Finn Allen is facing up for New Zealand with Devon Conway at the other end.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 05:43 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: Daryl Mitchell talks
That was good fun, amazing atmosphere here with all the crowd. They batted nicely. The way Gill batted was special. At the same time, if we can set a platform, build some partnerships and take it deep, you never know what can happen. (On Gill's knock) Very special, to get a double century in one-dayers is pretty cool. For me, with the ball, it's awesome to do a role for the team and bring some energy. If you bowl in the right areas, there's a little bit of hold and a little bit of extra bounce. For us, it's about getting ourselves in, putting some pressure on the opposition.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 05:31 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live score: The sixes that got Gill past 200
Well the first ball of the 49th over was not the greatest from Ferguson, he sent it down the leg side at 140kph and Gill flicked it with the angle over the fine leg boundary for a six. The next ball is full and Gill sent it straight back over long-off. The third ball also disappeared straight down the ground and Gill took off his helmet and screamed in celebration. He was all anger initially, then he hugged Kuldeep Yadav and then calmly bowed to the crowd all around. Getting a double century in ODIs is always ridiculous, getting there with a hat-trick of sixes after playing through the innings is just a major boss move.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 05:21 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: India 349/8 in 50 overs
Well guess what Glenn Phillips right after taking that catch. He dropped a much easier one, that's what he did. This innings has pretty much been all about Shubman Gill. No other player, save maybe for Rohit Sharma or Suryakumar before they got out, looked even half as assured as him for such a long time. The list of records he has set is quite a long one and we will look at those in a while. For now, just let this soak in, the second highest score after Gill's 208 off 149 balls in this innings, was Rohit Sharma's 34. Kishan got into the conversation for that opener's slot with a double century, Gill was still kept ahead and now he has scored a double ton himself. A generational talent has cemented his spot in the Indian ODI team today.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 05:18 PM
1st ODI Live score: OUT! Gill's epic ends
Excellent catch from Glenn Phillips and that is what it took to end this innings. Gill pulls it to deep midwicket, Phillips comes running in and dives to complete the catch. Applause all around for Gill, an number of New Zealand players walk up to congratulate him. One of the greatest ODI innings of all time has come to an end.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 05:16 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live: SIX! Gill doesn't care about fielders now
Gill smashes the first ball of the last over straight back over the bowler's head. There is a fielder there but who cares, Gill certainly doesn't.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 05:11 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: HAT-TRICK OF SIXES! GILL GETS TO 200!
That is how you do it. Three sixes off the first three balls of the 49th over and Gill scores a double century in just 145 balls.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 05:10 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live score: 15 runs off the 48th, India 318/7
This is what India needed. This is what Gill needed. He is certainly back in play for reaching that double century now.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 05:08 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: SIX AGAIN! Gill turning it on!
A dot ball and then Tickner sends one in nicely in the arc for Gill. He sends that soaring over square leg. India get to 316/7 in 47.4 overs, Gill is on 181 off 130. What an innings.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 05:07 PM
1st ODI Live score: SIX! Gill gets one at last
He sends that over long-on for a maximum and Gill has reached 175. Highest score in an ODI on this ground.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 05:05 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live: India 303/7 in 47 overs
Safe to say that the double century may not quite be happening for Gill today but there are still three overs left for India. If they can get to something close to 350, New Zealand will have a bit too much of a mountain to climb.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 05:04 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: OUT! Mix-up and Thakur sacrifices himself
Gill goes for the run after tapping a full ball to cover. Thakur was not looking at his partner and the two players end up at the same end. Thakur walks out before Latham takes the bails off and that is that for him.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 05:01 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live score: 300 up for India
It has been 23 deliveries since the last boundary. New Zealand are throwing themselves around at the boundaries so as to stop Gill from finding the boundary.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 04:54 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: GONE! Sundar falls
He has largely tried to give Gill strike and is struck in front. Sundar takes the review but it is more in hope than anything else. There is no bat on it and he looked plumb enough, ball-tracking confirms it. The more worrisome thing for India would be that the boundaries have dried up. Sundar lbw b Shipley 12 (14), India 292/6 in 45 overs.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 04:42 PM
1st ODI Live score: SIX! 150 brought up in style by Gill!
Oh that's a monster six. What a way to bring up the milestone. He sends Bracewell soaring over wide long-on for a maximum and gets to 153 off 122 balls. There is still 8 overs to go, he couldn't get to 200, could he? Whether he does or no, this has been a monumental innings from him. India are 279/5 after 43 overs.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 04:38 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: Stranger Things continue
Latham's gloves are on a roll. Gill cuts Bracewell's delivery square and goes for the run but the bails are somehow on the ground at the striker's end. Umpire sends it upstairs once again, as it turns out, Latham had knocked off the bails again. Only this time it is not given out. Still no clarity on how on earth Pandya was given out.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 04:27 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live score: OUT! Bit of confusion here but Pandya is out
Well what just happened there? It initially looked like Pandya had chopped on. Umpire sends it upstairs. Pandya had tried to help the ball fine but the replays show that he missed it entirely and it was in fact wicketkeeper Tom Latham's gloves that knocked off the bails maybe a millisecond before he gathered the ball. The ball didn't hit the stumps at all. One would have thought that this won't be given as out but it was by the third umpire. Quite a strange decision, maybe we will get more information on that later but Pandya walks back without any arguments.
Hardik Pandya b Mitchell 28 (38), India 249/5 in 39.4 overs
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 04:22 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: FOUR! A rather strange one for Pandya
Pandya tries to leave a short ball from Ferguson but can't quite get out of the way. The ball takes the edge of the bat and flies straight over the wicketkeeper into the vacant third man region for a four. It's all going India's way at the moment.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 04:21 PM
1st ODI Live score: FOUR! Right after the dropped catch
Rub some salt and chillie powder into the wound does Shubman Gill. He leans into the ball outside off stump and sends it careening through covers for a boundary.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 04:16 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: DROPPED! Gill gets a lifeline!
It would have been an extraordinary catch if it was taken but then one needs to hold on to these to get exceptional batters out. Gill chipped it back to the bowler. It came back very quickly, Shipley sticks out a hand in his follow up but can't really make it stick.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 04:10 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live score: FOUR! Pandya finds the boundary
Short and quick from Ferguson angling in from outside off stump, Pandya rocks back and uper cuts it wide of deep third.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 04:09 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: India 222/4 in 36 overs
Well some nice words exchanged between Shipley and Gill after latter takes a single so no fireworks there. Shipley and Gill are hardly the fiery characters that Johnson and Kohli used to be back then so, no surprises there. However, Gill is looking unbeatable at the moment, just as Kohli did back in that Test match, he is on 120 off 101 balls.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 04:06 PM
1st ODI Live score: Shipley hits Gill!
Gill hits one straight back at the big fast bowler, he collects it and throws straight at the stumps at the striker's end. It clocks Gill on the leg and Shipley puts up a hand to apologise, although it is a rather brief one and he just walks back to his mark while Gill limps around trying to shake off the pain. Wonder if this will result in something similar to what happened when Mitchell Johnson hit Virat Kohli in a similar fashion all those years back in a Test match in Adelaide.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 04:04 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live: India 214/4 in 35 overs
Gill has moved to 113 off 97, Pandya on 13 off 25. This partnership has given India some stability back.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 03:56 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live score: FOUR!
Pandya edges the first ball of Shipley's over and it runs through the empty slips and third man region for a boundary.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 03:51 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: FOUR! Gill is the fastest Indian to 1000 ODI runs
Full on the stumps from Tickner for the third ball of the 33rd over and Gill flicks it wide of mid-on. He has got to 1000 ODI runs faster than any Indian before him and is the second fastest overall to get there after Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 03:47 PM
1st ODI Live score: FOUR! Gill continues
He converts a half volley from Santner into a full toss by dancing down the track and whacks it past deep cover for four. Moves to 105 off 90 and he is now on 999 career runs in ODIs.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 03:38 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live: Century for Gill!
A six and a single does the job for Gill. His second consecutive ODI ton and his third overall. He has got there in just 87 balls. Despite all the wickets falling at the other end, Gill has never really looked fazed by anything today, hardly ever gave New Zealand any clear chances despite his aggressive approach.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 03:32 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: OUT! SKY falls!
Well, that has come against the run of play. Suryakumar chips it straight to covers and that ends a partnership which brought 65 runs off 53 balls. Suryakumar won't be too happy with that one, a lose dismissal.
Suryakumar Yadav c Santner b Mitchell 31 (26), India 175/4 in 28.3 overs
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 03:28 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live score: FOUR! Gill into the 90s
Not a great ball from Santner, short and in the arc and Gill rocks back to pull it over mid-wicket.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 03:26 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: India 168/3 in 27 overs
A close call for SKY off the last ball of the 27th over. Daryl Mitchell got an outside edge off him but no catch followed and the batters took a run.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 03:19 PM
1st ODI Live score: India 154/3 in 25 overs
Partnership between these two is on 44 off 31. At the same time, there hasn't been any undue risks taken by either of these two batters, which is extraordinary. Gill on 78 off 71, SKY is on 24 off 17.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 03:11 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live score: India 138/3 in 23 overs
This partnership has raced to 28 off 22 balls but run rate hasn't really been a problem for India thus far in this match. They would hope that these two can stick around for a long time.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 03:03 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: FOUR!
Third boundary from Suryakumar and all three have been markedly different from the flashy stuff we see in T20s. Here, he hits the ball almost through the legs of the midwicket fielder.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 03:02 PM
1st ODI Live score: FOUR! Sensational from SKY!
Ferguson goes a but too full and Suryakumar just caresses' it down the ground past the bowler for a boundary.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 03:01 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live: India 122/3 in 21 overs
Suryakumar Yadav will have to play a little differently from his slap bang T20 approach. India need a strong stand that can last at least 10 overs here. Gill has been looking in good touch and has held up the team's run rate. He has scored 64 in 60, SKY is on six off four.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 02:58 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: FOUR! SKY off the mark
SKY punches the last delivery of Ferguson's over through cover and point to get off the mark.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 02:53 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live score: OUT! Ferguson gets Ishan!
Edged and gone. This is a worrying pattern for India, they have not been able to quite get a partnership going after that opening stand.
Kishan c Latham b Ferguson 5 (14), India 110/3 in 19.4 overs
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 02:49 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: SIX! FIFTY FOR GILL!
What a way to get there! His sixth ODI fifty. He gets the slog sweep out against Michael Bracewell and it sails into the stands.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 02:42 PM
1st ODI Live score: India 95/2 in 17 overs
Well Ishan Kishan is Shubman Gill's challenger for that opener's slot but he will now be looking to put up a strong stand with him here. India need that to happen so as to go the full 50 overs and put up a competitive total.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 02:34 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live: GONE! SENSATIONAL DELIVERY FROM SANTNER, KOHLI GOES
Kohli can't quite believe what just happened, neither can most of the ground. Sunil Gavaskar says in the commentary box that he should have played this on the front foot. He instead goes back to defend it, ends up being susceptible to the turn and Santner manages to hit the top of off. Kohli b Santner 8 (10), India 88/2 in 15.2 overs
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 02:31 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live score: BACK TO BACK FOURS FROM GILL!
Gill goes over midwicket for the fourth ball of the 15th over. Then he smashes Shipley over mid-on for his 10th boundary of the innings.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 02:29 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: FOUR! One for the cameras from Kohli
Too wide and full from Shipley, Kohli reaches for it and creams it through covers for his first boundary of the match.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 02:27 PM
1st ODI Live score: FOUR! What a shot from Gill
Gill has decided to go after Mitchell Santner. He gets down the track and flays the ball past the bowler to the boundary. India are 75/1 after 14 overs, Gill on 33 off 40, Kohli on 3 off 6.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 02:24 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live: India 63/1 in 13 overs
It may have been Rohit Sharma who got out but there were big cheers from the crowd as Virat Kohli walked in. He got off the mark with a single and New Zealand would know that he is the priority at the moment. The former Indian captain comes into this match after scoring three centuries in his last four innings.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 02:20 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: GONE! That's it for Rohit!
Rohit skies an attempted big shot and it is Tickner who gets the breakthrough for New Zealand. Tickner sends it in at a length but it doesn't come on to the bat quite like how Rohit would have wanted it.
Rohit Sharma c Mitchell b Tickner 34 (38), India 60/1 in 12.1 overs
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 02:18 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live score: India 60/0 after 12 overs
Rohit on 34 off 37, Gill on 22 off 35. It is looking quite good for India, they are doing a good job dealing with the variety of pace from Santner.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 02:14 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: FOUR!
Slower ball from Tickner, Rohit picks it up easily and lofts it over mid-off for anotheer boundary. The Indian captain is looking quite good today…
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 02:09 PM
1st ODI Live score: BACK TO BACK FOURS!
The second of those takes India past the 50-run mark. Shubman Gill is the batter, Blair Tickner the bowler. The second ball of the ninth over is short and Gill pulls it through midwicket. Then he pulls again, this time in the air, for the second boundary.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 02:01 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live: India 39/0 after 7 overs
This is not exactly a pitch where runs will flow easy but Rohit and Gill look as comfortable as anyone can thus far. New Zealand will be made to work to get a wicket here.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 01:48 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: India 24/0 after four overs
All indications of another strong opening stand developing between these two. The only miscued shot came from Gill, who tried a cut shot but it ended up taking a top edge and jumped well above the wicketkeeper to the boundary. Apart from that, these two have been flawless.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 01:44 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live score: SIX! A beauty from Rohit
Full and wide from Shipley, Rohit's timing on his lofted drive is so good it ends up clearing the boundary itself. First six of the innings.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 01:39 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: FOUR! Gill off the mark
Short outside off from Ferguson, Gill cuts it away for four and gets off the mark with a boundary. Cannot be bowling there to a man in form.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 01:36 PM
1st ODI Live score: FOUR! India 6/0 after 1 over
The last ball is a rather slow full toss right on the off stump. A freebie and Rohit sent it through covers for a four.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 01:30 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live: The players walk out!
Here we go then. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma walk out, the towering Henry Shipley has the ball in his hands for New Zealand.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 01:29 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: The National Anthems
The New Zealand national anthem comes first and then the Indian. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma padded up of course.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 01:20 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live score: Suryakumar Yadav talks
I have always loved playing this format as well. I'm looking to do well. Nothing changes, intent and energy remains the same. I try and play situations, whatever situation I'm playing at. Whatever the team demands, I go through the motions. It (getting crowd ovation) is nice, the recognition but you have to remember what you did to get all this, so I try to remain the same.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 01:12 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: Shardul Thakur in the XI
While the rest of the inclusions are not surprising, Shardul Thakur's inclusion is. One would have thought that he is completely out of contention for the 2023 World Cup now that Hardik Pandya is back but today, both of them play.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 01:05 PM
1st ODI Live score: New Zealand XI
Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Henry Shipley, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 01:05 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live: India XI
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 01:03 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: Rohit Sharma's thoughts
“We will bat first. Looks a good pitch, little dry. We want to make sure we want to bowl under lights and defend score. We did well against Sri Lanka, but this is a different challenge. Important for us to keep the momentum going. The spirit in the team is really good. Three changes. Hardik is back, Shardul is back. SKY and Ishan are playing as well.”
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 01:00 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live score: TOSS ALERT!
India win toss, choose to bat first. Big cheers as Rohit Sharma says that Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan will play.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 12:46 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: Kohli on the rampage
He is on 46 centuries, needs three more to equal Sachin Tendulkar's record and there are three matches in this series. Back when Tendulkar had got there it looked like no other player will ever repeat that feat but here we are. Virat Kohli is on 259 ODI innings while Tendulkar had got to 49 in 452 so that is how quick the 34-year-old has been.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 12:31 PM
1st ODI Live score: New Zealand's Pakistan sojourn
New Zealand's win in Pakistan was quite an impressive one. They looked pretty down and out towards the end of the first ODI, which they lost by six wickets. But then they came roaring back by beating Pakistan by 79 runs in the second ODI and then won the series with a two-wicket in the third ODI.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 12:20 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live: An eye on the sky
Not Suryakumar Yadav, the real sky. It is nice and blue in Hyderabad, absolutely no chance of a rain interruption.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 12:11 PM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: No Williamson and Southee for the Kiwis
New Zealand have decided to rest Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, their two seniormost players, for this series. It is quite a packed calendar for the players with the World Cup coming around later this year and the last thing New Zealand would want is these two players breaking down by the end of the year.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 11:55 AM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live score: A run for SKY?
A penny for Ishan Kishan's thoughts. In any other country, scoring a record double century in ODIs would guarantee a spot for you in the team for at least a year. In his case though, he has to contend with the extremely consistent Shubman Gill in the opening spot and if he has to fit into the middle order, he has to get ahead of Shreyas Iyer or KL Rahul. Now that Rahul is not here though, there is the chance that the extraordinary Suryakumar Yadav could be given a run there. If that happens, there are not many arguments that can be made against that, SKY has been the best T20 batter in the world by some distance over more than a year, with maybe Jos Buttler coming close to him. It is only fair that he is given a chance to show what he can do in ODIs and if he can replicate that form, it is not just about him making the position his own, India's chances of winning the 2023 World Cup gets a major boost.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 11:51 AM
1st ODI Live score: New Zealand full squad
Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Henry Shipley
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 11:46 AM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live: India full squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Srikar Bharat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 11:40 AM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: Chance for Ishan Kishan
Kishan could have the chance to prove himself though. KL Rahul is missing this series for personal reasons and there has been a last minute injury to Shreyas Iyer. It could be Kishan who takes his place at No.5. It is quite different from an opening slot but not as different in ODIs as it tends to be in T20Is.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 11:38 AM
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live score: Shubman Gill over Ishan Kishan
There were a few raised eyebrows when India made it clear that they prefer Shubman Gill over Ishan Kishan, despite the fact that the latter's last ODI innings was the fastest double century in the format. However, Gill's consistent performances in the Sri Lanka series, which includes his second ODI century, showed why the team has put their trust in him.
-
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 11:34 AM
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: Hello and welcome!
India struck a lot of good notes during their recent series win over Sri Lanka. Mohammed Siraj showed that he is as potent a weapon as any in ODI cricket, KL Rahul showed his value at No.5, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill seem to have formed a strong opening partnership and of course, the talismanic Virat Kohli is back amongst the centuries. New Zealand are a different kind of challenge compared to Sri Lanka though, and the Kiwis will be looking at this series as a valuable way to gain some match time in these conditions ahead of the 2023 World Cup which will be hosted in India.