'27th November hai bapu': Wasim Jaffer trolls Axar Patel for his 'only mistake' in Kanpur Test; Bowler responds

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Saturday hilariously trolled spinner Axar Patel for the “only mistake” he committed on day 3 of the opening Test against New Zealand in Kanpur and the bowler responded.

Sharing a picture of Axar in conversation with veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and wicketkeeper KS Bharat after the day's play, Jaffer pointed out that the match ball that Axar held after picking his record fifth five-wicket haul had the date wrongly written on it.

"The only mistake Axar Patel made today was putting the wrong date on the match ball. 27th November hai bapu," Jaffer wrote on Twitter.

Axar responded saying that it was Suryakumar Yadav's error. "It wasn't me... @surya_14kumar wrote this!" he said.

Axar dismissed New Zealand opener Tom Latham, veteran batsman Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell and Tim Southee to finish with 5 for 62.

This was his fifth five-fer in his four-Test career as he equalled a 43-year-old Test record for most five-wicket hauls in a debut season. He also holds the record for most five-wicket hauls by an Indian spinner in first four Tests of his career.

"It's a dream start, in fact this is a dream within a dream start for me. No, Test cricket isn't that easy. Was a hard grind today. They didn't lose any wickets yesterday and the talk was to keep it tight, don't try for wickets every ball, just look to be patient. I was sticking to the basics and using the crease a bit," Axar said after the day's play.

"My round-arm deliveries were getting something out of the track and I was optimising that a lot. That's what worked for me," he added.

